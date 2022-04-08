ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Woman sought in theft of boba tea shop worker's car

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Escondido Police are asking the public for help in locating a woman suspected of stealing a boba tea shop employee’s car.

According to police, the reported theft occurred April 4 at the Sharetea shop on 945 West Valley Parkway.

Footage from the store’s security camera shows a female customer with blonde hair carefully reaching behind a barrier and grabbing car keys belonging to a worker.

The woman is seen waiting for her boba tea order, and she then walks outside and drives off in the employee’s car.

Police said the woman brought the car back the following day and has not been seen since.

A Sharetea employee told ABC 10News that the car was heavily vandalized inside and out.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Escondido Police.

