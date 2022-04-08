This Is the State With the Most Homeless People

Homelessness has become a large enough problem in some cities that it significantly affects the lives of those who are not homeless. Homeless encampments have been cleared in Denver and Minneapolis. In San Diego, some residents labeled the problem as "out of control." In New York City, the government has rented hotels to temporarily shelter the homeless. People who live in areas around these camps and shelters have loudly lodged objections. The state with the most homeless people is New York (as a share of the total population).

Data from LendingTree's recently released Hundreds of Thousands of People Are Homeless in the U.S. -- Here’s Where Homelessness Is Most, Least Common report used data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Census Bureau. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed LendingTree’s report to find the states with the most homeless people.

The study found a possible link between home prices and homelessness. However, the report notes, "While expensive housing can exacerbate homelessness, it’s important to note that other, more complex factors -- including substance abuse or health problems -- can be key drivers behind why people become homeless." ( These are the most expensive states to live in .)

The numbers can be considered through two lenses. The first is the total homeless population. California leads the list with 161,548 homeless people. But California is also the most populous state by far, accounting for about 12% of the U.S. total population.

A better indication of the extent of the homelessness problem by state is the share of the total population who are homeless. The state that tops this list is New York at 0.47%, followed closely by Hawaii at 0.46%. At the far end of the spectrum, Mississippi's figure is 0.04%. Interestingly, Mississippi is among the poorest states in the country based on income and poverty rate. ( These are zip codes with the highest poverty rates in the nation .)

Click here to see the state with the most homeless people

25. Maryland

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.11%

> Number of homeless people: 6,360 (22nd most)

> Median home price: $344,700

24. Missouri

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.11%

> Number of homeless people: 6,527 (20th most)

> Median home price: $176,000

ALSO READ: The City Where Most People Live Below the Poverty Line in Every State

23. Tennessee

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.11%

> Number of homeless people: 7,256 (18th most)

> Median home price: $203,400

22. New Jersey

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.11%

> Number of homeless people: 9,662 (14th most)

> Median home price: $364,300

21. South Dakota

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.12%

> Number of homeless people: 1,058 (3rd fewest)

> Median home price: $188,900

20. Delaware

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.12%

> Number of homeless people: 1,165 (7th fewest)

> Median home price: $272,200

19. New Hampshire

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.12%

> Number of homeless people: 1,675 (10th fewest)

> Median home price: $297,800

ALSO READ: Zip Codes With the Highest Poverty Rates in the Nation

18. Nebraska

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.12%

> Number of homeless people: 2,404 (15th fewest)

> Median home price: $181,900

17. Idaho

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.13%

> Number of homeless people: 2,315 (13th fewest)

> Median home price: $290,400

16. Florida

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.13%

> Number of homeless people: 27,487 (3rd most)

> Median home price: $261,500

15. Montana

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.14%

> Number of homeless people: 1,545 (9th fewest)

> Median home price: $272,600

14. Minnesota

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.14%

> Number of homeless people: 7,940 (17th most)

> Median home price: $263,300

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

13. Arizona

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.15%

> Number of homeless people: 10,979 (9th most)

> Median home price: $278,400

12. Maine

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.16%

> Number of homeless people: 2,097 (12th fewest)

> Median home price: $211,000

11. New Mexico

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.16%

> Number of homeless people: 3,333 (21st fewest)

> Median home price: $188,000

10. Colorado

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.17%

> Number of homeless people: 9,846 (13th most)

> Median home price: $415,700

9. Vermont

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.18%

> Number of homeless people: 1,110 (6th fewest)

> Median home price: $235,000

ALSO READ: Most Expensive States to Live In

8. Nevada

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.22%

> Number of homeless people: 6,900 (19th most)

> Median home price: $333,000

7. Massachusetts

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.26%

> Number of homeless people: 17,975 (6th most)

> Median home price: $439,800

6. Alaska

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.27%

> Number of homeless people: 1,949 (11th fewest)

> Median home price: $288,100

5. Washington

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.30%

> Number of homeless people: 22,923 (5th most)

> Median home price: $419,500

4. Oregon

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.35%

> Number of homeless people: 14,655 (7th most)

> Median home price: $373,500

ALSO READ: The Most Expensive Town to Buy a Home in Every State

3. California

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.41%

> Number of homeless people: 161,548 (the most)

> Median home price: $593,400

2. Hawaii

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.46%

> Number of homeless people: 6,458 (21st most)

> Median home price: $648,000

1. New York

> Share of population that is homeless: 0.47%

> Number of homeless people: 91,271 (2nd most)

> Median home price: $353,100

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .