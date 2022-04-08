ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This Is the State With the Most Homeless People

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8bWa_0f3OEsPy00 Homelessness has become a large enough problem in some cities that it significantly affects the lives of those who are not homeless. Homeless encampments have been cleared in Denver and Minneapolis. In San Diego, some residents labeled the problem as "out of control." In New York City, the government has rented hotels to temporarily shelter the homeless. People who live in areas around these camps and shelters have loudly lodged objections. The state with the most homeless people is New York (as a share of the total  population).

Data from LendingTree's recently released Hundreds of Thousands of People Are Homeless in the U.S. -- Here’s Where Homelessness Is Most, Least Common report used data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Census Bureau. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed LendingTree’s report to find the states with the most homeless people.

The study found a possible link between home prices and homelessness. However, the report notes, "While expensive housing can exacerbate homelessness, it’s important to note that other, more complex factors -- including substance abuse or health problems -- can be key drivers behind why people become homeless." ( These are the most expensive states to live in .)

The numbers can be considered through two lenses. The first is the total homeless population. California leads the list with 161,548 homeless people. But California is also the most populous state by far, accounting for about 12% of the U.S. total population.

A better indication of the extent of the homelessness problem by state is the share of the total population who are homeless. The state that tops this list is New York at 0.47%, followed closely by Hawaii at 0.46%. At the far end of the spectrum, Mississippi's figure is 0.04%. Interestingly, Mississippi is among the poorest states in the country based on income and poverty rate. ( These are zip codes with the highest poverty rates in the nation .)

Click here to see the state with the most homeless people

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6PCy_0f3OEsPy00

25. Maryland
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.11%
> Number of homeless people: 6,360 (22nd most)
> Median home price: $344,700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSma2_0f3OEsPy00

24. Missouri
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.11%
> Number of homeless people: 6,527 (20th most)
> Median home price: $176,000

ALSO READ: The City Where Most People Live Below the Poverty Line in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hLpM_0f3OEsPy00

23. Tennessee
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.11%
> Number of homeless people: 7,256 (18th most)
> Median home price: $203,400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMVIb_0f3OEsPy00

22. New Jersey
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.11%
> Number of homeless people: 9,662 (14th most)
> Median home price: $364,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42dETj_0f3OEsPy00

21. South Dakota
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.12%
> Number of homeless people: 1,058 (3rd fewest)
> Median home price: $188,900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191nLr_0f3OEsPy00

20. Delaware
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.12%
> Number of homeless people: 1,165 (7th fewest)
> Median home price: $272,200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKD1A_0f3OEsPy00

19. New Hampshire
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.12%
> Number of homeless people: 1,675 (10th fewest)
> Median home price: $297,800

ALSO READ: Zip Codes With the Highest Poverty Rates in the Nation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iugHU_0f3OEsPy00

18. Nebraska
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.12%
> Number of homeless people: 2,404 (15th fewest)
> Median home price: $181,900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WNIy_0f3OEsPy00

17. Idaho
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.13%
> Number of homeless people: 2,315 (13th fewest)
> Median home price: $290,400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVGOr_0f3OEsPy00

16. Florida
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.13%
> Number of homeless people: 27,487 (3rd most)
> Median home price: $261,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkKXz_0f3OEsPy00

15. Montana
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.14%
> Number of homeless people: 1,545 (9th fewest)
> Median home price: $272,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5Yrx_0f3OEsPy00

14. Minnesota
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.14%
> Number of homeless people: 7,940 (17th most)
> Median home price: $263,300

ALSO READ: This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ct8ve_0f3OEsPy00

13. Arizona
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.15%
> Number of homeless people: 10,979 (9th most)
> Median home price: $278,400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTgzk_0f3OEsPy00

12. Maine
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.16%
> Number of homeless people: 2,097 (12th fewest)
> Median home price: $211,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emngl_0f3OEsPy00

11. New Mexico
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.16%
> Number of homeless people: 3,333 (21st fewest)
> Median home price: $188,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iZie_0f3OEsPy00

10. Colorado
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.17%
> Number of homeless people: 9,846 (13th most)
> Median home price: $415,700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLu78_0f3OEsPy00

9. Vermont
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.18%
> Number of homeless people: 1,110 (6th fewest)
> Median home price: $235,000

ALSO READ: Most Expensive States to Live In

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27A8Kb_0f3OEsPy00

8. Nevada
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.22%
> Number of homeless people: 6,900 (19th most)
> Median home price: $333,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLmwt_0f3OEsPy00

7. Massachusetts
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.26%
> Number of homeless people: 17,975 (6th most)
> Median home price: $439,800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCkiT_0f3OEsPy00

6. Alaska
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.27%
> Number of homeless people: 1,949 (11th fewest)
> Median home price: $288,100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qILnZ_0f3OEsPy00

5. Washington
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.30%
> Number of homeless people: 22,923 (5th most)
> Median home price: $419,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geihi_0f3OEsPy00

4. Oregon
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.35%
> Number of homeless people: 14,655 (7th most)
> Median home price: $373,500

ALSO READ: The Most Expensive Town to Buy a Home in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0piN_0f3OEsPy00

3. California
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.41%
> Number of homeless people: 161,548 (the most)
> Median home price: $593,400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g4XZ_0f3OEsPy00

2. Hawaii
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.46%
> Number of homeless people: 6,458 (21st most)
> Median home price: $648,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cuoB_0f3OEsPy00

1. New York
> Share of population that is homeless: 0.47%
> Number of homeless people: 91,271 (2nd most)
> Median home price: $353,100

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. Despite this boom, some markets have several unoccupied homes, and the state with the most empty houses is Vermont. While […]
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
City
Florida, NY
City
Maryland, NY
New York City, NY
Society
State
Hawaii State
State
California State
City
Maine, NY
State
Alaska State
City
Denver, NY
State
Idaho State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Poverty#Financial Advisors#Lendingtree#People Are Homeless#The Census Bureau
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
FingerLakes1.com

When will I get my April food stamps?

More than 42 million people rely on food stamps. Find a complete list of distribution dates for April across the US. Food Stamps: Target to accept SNAP benefits online. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps are distributed monthly. The money is received through an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy