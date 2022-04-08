ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Commitment to Financial Literacy Creates a Pathway to Increased Financial Inclusion

By Rod Griffin
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Four essential financial skills that must be learned in life are: opening a bank account, building and maintaining credit, investing, and saving for retirement. The problem is that these essential four are rarely being taught alongside STEM and other subjects in schools as part of critical skills. But, this knowledge can pave the way for financial success and inclusion later in life.

Some kids are exposed to the occasional special assembly revolving around subjects like how to save for college or why it’s not a good idea not to spend everything you earn from your first job. Yet widespread financial education isn’t happening on a large scale — which is a big problem. As pointed out in a Forbes article, only 20% of people have someone in their life they trust to share money secrets . That’s a scary statistic.

However, this isn’t to say that financial education isn’t on the radar of some of the country’s leaders and politicians. According to a March 2022 survey by the Council for Economic Education , 23 states require high school students to take a personal finance course, and 25 states require high school students to take an economics course. On the flip side of the coin, three states plus the District of Columbia do not include personal finance measures anywhere in their education standards.

Future Financial Literacy

Things may be looking up, though. As noted in a 2021 piece in The New York Times, more than 20 states are considering mandating financial literacy in their schools. In addition, Congress is making progress toward driving increased financial education in the classrooms. For example, representative Matt Cartwright (D-PA) introduced H.R. 1547—Youth Financial Learning Act, which aims to award grants to integrate financial literacy education into public elementary and secondary schools.

Efforts are also being made at the state and local government levels. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures , 38 states introduced new financial literacy legislation in 2021. These are certainly steps in the right direction. And these steps are hopefully a positive start to a future of financial inclusion for everyone.

Balanced Personal Budgets: A Goal Worth Pursuing

Currently, millions of young people learn how to handle their finances on the fly. Maybe they see a parent or grandparent write a check now and then. More likely, they don’t. So many people now conduct most or all of their banking online . This means it’s away from the eyes of children. So, they don’t learn the ins and outs of these everyday transactions with their ebank .

This needs to change. Far too many people, particularly those from underserved communities, have been left out of the mainstream financial system. It will only be more difficult for their children and grandchildren to build a better life if they don’t understand managing a transaction account or creating a budget.

Indeed, building a solid financial literacy foundation is critical to driving more financial inclusion. The more people who become familiar with the ins and outs of the financial system and the resources available to them, the better positioned they will be to actively improve their financial well-being.

Take access to fair and affordable credit, for instance. Many people want to buy a car, own a home, or have the capital to start a business. They can only make these big ideas happen if they have at least a modicum of understanding of what wealth is and how to steward it appropriately.

Demystifying Money for the Good of Current and Future Generations

As a society, we already have many significant, bold objectives that we hope to achieve sooner rather than later. Financial literacy should rank right up there, and the best place to make it happen is in the schools.

What’s the core benefit of weaving money management into the K-12 curriculum? For one, bringing financial education to the classroom creates a life cycle of financial literacy. Kids who learn about money at an early age can build on that basic knowledge as they get older and can understand more.

Another advantage is that educators become smarter about their own financial decisions. Teaching our teachers to successfully navigate the mainstream financial system and become more financially literate themselves gets them excited about the topic and helps them better teach children.

A final benefit is the long-term effects of demystifying money on whole families and even friend groups. Young people can take the lessons they learn in the classroom to their parents and peers. This would allow everyone to learn and exhibit healthier habits together. It’s a chain reaction that better prepares our communities to improve their financial health and well-being. This, in turn, would lead to greater financial inclusion in the future.

Again, these positive outcomes can quickly begin in the classroom. It doesn’t have to be challenging for any school to begin to talk about money in elementary, middle school, or high school, either. It doesn’t even have to cost anything—which is an ironic bonus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0zW6_0f3OEhxD00

Below are a few strategic ways for eager teachers and administrators to make financial literacy a priority.

1. Schools can form financial literacy partnerships with key players.

A school or school district doesn’t have to “go it alone” when it comes to bringing money matters into the classroom. Plenty of big-time players in the finance sector, such as banks and mortgage lenders, have programs to share.

Take Experian and the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy, for example. The two entities have partnered for many years. Together, they recognize and celebrate the value of financial education to drive increased financial inclusion across communities. Their work has provided teachers with information, tools, and resources to educate all students, especially those historically excluded from the mainstream financial system.

2. Teachers can find ways to include money in everyday classroom conversation topics.

Some detractors of financial education in schools might say it’s easier said than done. They point to too many competing priorities, too few qualified teachers, and a lack of time and resources. Of course, these are all valid concerns. Yet when most people deal with money daily and rely on finances to navigate the day-to-day, there’s no reason to relegate financial education to the sidelines.

Without a doubt, it would be hard to think of any other school subject that could or would be condensed to a single day or week. Teachers should be encouraged to talk about money in different ways. A history teacher might touch upon how governments divide their budgets or collect taxes. A math assignment might involve a money component. It’s simpler to bring money into the classroom than it might sound. There are online resources, such as the Jump$tart Clearinghouse, where teachers, parents, and even students can find effective, financial education materials from various sources.

3. Schools and after-school programs can host special financial guests.

To their credit, many schools do invite financial leaders from their communities into the classroom. As great as teachers are, visitors spice up the school day, and those professionals can talk about finance’s multifaceted, complex aspects. Plus, kids can ask questions and get ready answers from people already working in the field.

The problem is that far too often, schools and individual teachers have to go through quite a few hoops to arrange for guest speakers and teachers. Perhaps a silver lining of the COVID pandemic is our increased comfort with virtual communication, making it easier for someone from a local bank, credit bureau, credit union, investment firm, or nonprofit to take 30 minutes every two weeks to talk to a class about pertinent money issues and reply to questions. These small touch-points may not sound like a lot but can add up over time, helping people be more financially literate and paving a future pathway to financial inclusion.

4. Teachers can follow financial services organizations and professionals on social media.

For even the most qualified personal finance teachers, it can be challenging trying to keep up with the constant developments in the financial field. Unfortunately, many schools lack sufficient funds for training programs, and the limited prep time that teachers are given isn’t enough for self-directed learning . But, social media offers teachers an easy and inexpensive way to tap into the expertise and trends of the financial fields.

By following financial experts on social media and programs like Experian’s #CreditChat, teachers gain access to insights, information, announcements, and resources. The trick, though, is to be sure you follow reputable organizations or accredited professionals rather than self-proclaimed experts and influencers.

A World Full of Bright, Confident Money Managers

Right now, the baseline financial knowledge of children and adults across the country could be better. Research from OppU suggests that not only are more than half of all adults worried about their finances , but more than three-quarters live from one paycheck to the next.

It doesn’t have to be this way forever.

Making sure young people understand finances at the earliest possible age will help them construct healthier wealth accumulation and spending behaviors. As one of the leading societies across the planet, Americans must step up and shoulder the burden of helping kids and adults make wiser money decisions.

Certainly, the education system has a lot on its plate. Nevertheless, including educational tidbits about money and the financial system will go a long way toward better financial inclusion, changing each person’s opportunities—and maybe even changing the world.

Authors: Rod Griffin has more than 20 years in the information services industry and is a recognized expert in consumer credit reporting and scoring, fraud and identity theft, and other consumer information and data use issues. Griffin is Senior Director, Consumer Education and Advocacy, at Experian. Laura Levine Jump$tart President and CEO Laura Levine has led the organization since 2004. She is Jump$tart’s principal spokesperson and chief strategist.

The post Commitment to Financial Literacy Creates a Pathway to Increased Financial Inclusion appeared first on Due .

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Bank of Idaho provides remote financial literacy learning resources to local schools

Local students are getting a free education on how to manage their money. Bank of Idaho is making that possible by providing over 640 students and teachers at eight schools in four Idaho counties free access to Banzai. These counties include Bannock, Bonneville, Fremont and Jefferson. Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators and personalizable coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cartwright
KCBD

LHF offers free bilingual financial literacy workshop series

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) believes that individuals and families need guidance to build confidence and understand their finances, especially after the pandemic where many families did not have an emergency financial fund. In partnership with local companies and organizations, LHF will hold a workshop series to...
LUBBOCK, TX
Motley Fool

Can You Get Rich by Investing in Crypto Alone?

Building wealth is possible through cryptocurrency -- but so is losing a lot of money. Cryptocurrencies are volatile, and timing investments is difficult. There's potential to make a lot of money, but it's also likely you could lose your investment. Time-tested strategies are more predictable. There are plenty of stories...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Literacy#Financial Education#Consumer Education#Forbes#The New York Times
Augusta Free Press

Nathalia Daguano Artus: Make financial literacy a family matter

In today’s uncertain economy, with 56 percent of Americans reporting they do not have savings to cover a $1,000 emergency expense, talking about money with your kids and building a strong foundation for financial literacy is more important than ever. While it may seem like a daunting topic to discuss with a preschooler or an elementary-aged child, it is never too early to start. Studies show that children with savings accounts are six times more likely to go to college and four times more likely to own stocks as young adults.
KIDS
Motley Fool

Big Banks May Use Payment Service Zelle to Take on Mastercard and Visa

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
CREDITS & LOANS
Ocala Gazette

DeSantis signs financial literacy requirement

Students who enter high school in the 2023-2024 school year will be required to take a financial literacy course to be able to graduate, under a bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis touted the bill (SB 1054) as a way of getting students ready for life after high school.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
pymnts.com

Early Warning Services, Big Banks Launch ID Service Authentify

Early Warning Services LLC has teamed up with seven of America’s biggest banks to launch Authentify, an identity verification service for businesses and consumers. According to a company news release Monday (April 4), Authentify is being launched with Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Yellen is calling for 'tech neutral' crypto regulation focused on potential risks

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said regulating crypto should focus squarely on the risks it poses to consumers and businesses, not the technology. In her first major comments on crypto, Yellen reinforced the Biden administration’s approach to the fast-growing technological trend that's upending the global financial system, which seeks to balance encouraging innovation with guarding against risk.
U.S. POLITICS
NebraskaTV

Expert explains the benefits, risks of investing in digital currencies

KEARNEY, Neb. — People are investing more and more in the three trillion-dollar industry of digital currencies. The value of a dollar today will change over time, but with crypto, things are different. “It’s decentralized, meaning there’s really no one overseeing it, and it’s created by the people who...
BUSINESS
pymnts

More Credit Unions Embrace Digital Services

Credit unions (CUs) have typically held a different reputation than traditional banks and FinTech companies. Traditional banks enjoy massive resources and an institutional presence, while FinTechs represent a relatively new class of organizations that puts extra emphasis on digital capabilities. CUs — long known for their customer loyalty — have...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy