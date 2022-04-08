ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

5 Things CMOs Need To Know About Modern PR

By Omri Hurwitz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szygj_0f3OEeJ200

Like a lot of other industries, the PR industry has also adapted to the digital landscape. With many media publications having a strong presence online and with podcasts and video platforms becoming more and more dominant, PR has moved from the traditional TV and Newspapers media coverage to a much more dynamic environment. This environment has a set of new strategies, tactics and implementations that are more detailed and advanced, setting forth a new way to do PR at scale. A lot of CMOs (Chief Marketing Officers) are used to the old ways of doing PR and are still tracking and analyzing their PR efforts based on irrelevant data that has nothing to do with the actual results and effectiveness of their campaigns. In this article, I will list 5 key points that CMOs need to consider when running a Modern PR campaign effectively.

In modern PR, quantity is as important as quality

When a CMO approaches me for PR services, usually they have already tried out doing PR. If they raised a nice amount of money, they probably even got some nice media coverage in places like Techcrunch or VentureBeat. The thing is that they thought it was enough. The expected one or two articles in major news sites will make a huge difference to their business. Although you can get a nice number of website visitors from a Techcrunch article for a day or two, it is not enough to stand out and gain sufficient brand awareness in such a noisy landscape. Your company needs to constantly be featured for a PR campaign to work. Not every article needs to be on Techcrunch, and diversifying between demographics, outlet size and audience segments is a very powerful way to actually gain business results from PR.

Related: 7 Must-Know Public Relations Strategies for 2022

Thought Leadership is more important than news announcements

In my PR agency, we refer to some startups in the ecosystem as “Announcement Enthusiasts.” Basically, these are startups that love announcing fundings, hirings and how many ice cream machines they have in their offices. Although I am not against making funding announcements, it is not enough in order to actually provide your ideal audience with the info and value needed for them to inquire about your product or service. That is why thought leadership articles and interviews are so important because they give you and your startup a chance to communicate key product and technology features, as well gain a competitive market advantage. Also, thought leadership is much more sustainable, and it also brings value to the media publications that can offer their readers extensive insights that they can’t get elsewhere.

Related: How To Win the Thought Leadership Arms Race in 2022

When in doubt, amplify

Sometimes I hear CMOs who say: ‘We have just shared the article about us on Monday, let’s wait for next week to share the new article we were mentioned in”. Dear CMOs, please realize that you need to constantly be publishing and sharing things in order to stand out and cut through the noise. Tech is competitive. You need to be very dominant with your PR. Also, sharing is caring, so when you share, you also help the journalist who wrote the article, giving him an incentive to write more about you. So, don’t wait a week until you share another article.

Advertising as insurance

Often, CMOs come up to me and say that they want to hit a super detailed audience. They lay out a very specific job title or two in a small niche. The only way to do that and make sure you are hitting your niche-level targeted audience is via LinkedIn ads. That is the only platform out there that can guarantee you to hit specific job titles in specific companies. If you are earning media coverage, set an advertising budget to show your earned articles to your ideal target persona.

Related: Publicity Is Not Free Advertising. Don't Destroy Your Efforts to Get Press By Slipping Into Sales Mode.

PR is a long-term investment

The powerful thing about media coverage is that once you get an article featuring your startup, it is always there, syndicated in Google. It is not like an ad, where once you turn it off, it is no longer converting prospects. With PR, your content is always one click away from providing you with a big client, partnership, or deal. That is why you should be looking at PR as a long-term strategy that can prove your ROI for a more extended period of time than other marketing activities. Also, the trust authority of your brand is elevated once a prospect googles you and sees that you were featured in high-profile media publications.

Business Strategies, Entrepreneurial Advice & Inspiring Stories are all in one place. Explore the new Entrepreneur Bookstore.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Just How Big Is the Market for Next-Gen Leather and Biomaterials?

Click here to read the full article. Next-gen materials are between five and 10 years behind the likes of Beyond Burger and Impossible Meat, a new report says. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal7 Innovators Join Fashion for Good's 2022 Asia Innovation ProgramTapestry Awards $3 Million to WWF for Leather Traceability ProgramWhat to Know About Everlane's Alt-LeatherBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
WJON

Ever Think About Starting Your Own Business? Here’s Some Things You Need To Know

Today is SBDC Day, (Small Business Development Centers Day). What does that mean for you and me?. If you are someone that's been thinking about starting your own business, but have been hesitant to get started, the SBDC is a national service that has been providing proven, cost-effective assistance to Entrepreneurs who have the talent and drive to make their dreams of owning a successful business a reality.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmos#Linkedin#Advertising#Cmo#Techcrunch#Venturebeat#Consta
MySanAntonio

This Is the Most Important Marketing Question You Will Ever Ask

T’s a hard question to answer, but you’ll need to grapple with it over and over again. Because let’s be honest: As soon as you start a business, you are competing in a world of noise. There are competitors to differentiate yourself from. Marketing channels to stand out in. Social media platforms to gain audience in. You have signed up for a non-stop marathon of gaining attention and building momentum and competing for your consumers’ precious time — and you cannot even begin to succeed in this race unless you commit to answering this question.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
hackernoon.com

An Indepth Look at Content Engineering and its Importance

Content engineering bridges the gaps between strategy and development. Content engineering transforms static content into a form that’s atomic, intelligent, structured, and quantum. Sophisticated content that is designed for reuse – omnipurpose content –– requires thoughtful architecture and planning. The practice of content engineering is comprised of seven core disciplines: content engineering, strategy, model, taxonomy, CMS implementation and management specifications, and content reuse worksheet. The result of successful content strategy and content engineering collaboration: An ever-increasing value of content assets and decreasing costs for publishing content assets.
TECHNOLOGY
morningbrew.com

Let’s talk about career gaps

What’s top of mind at the watercooler. After living through a global pandemic, a volatile economy, and changes in the workplace for the past two years, some of you may have chosen to take a break from your careers. Whether you paused to be a stay-at-home parent or reassess your priorities, on paper, your professional life may appear to have been interrupted. But if you decide to rejoin the workforce, how do you explain a resume gap? Sidekick spoke with two talent and recruitment professionals—Erin Scruggs, VP of talent acquisition at LinkedIn, and Neesha Guliani, senior recruiter at Mineral—for their tips on discussing sabbaticals.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

In the Metaverse, community transcends technology, time and “Myspace”

When I helped build the first Myspace pages at Sony Music for artists like John Legend and Killer Mike as part of Sony’s social media (or “grassroots marketing” team as it was called in 2005), I knew we were at the dawn of a major shift in how artist communities—and communities of all kinds—were evolving.
INTERNET
DELCO.Today

Semiotics on LinkedIn

The notable Russian psychologist, Lev Vygotsky (1978), stated that the “very essence of memory is that human beings actively remember with the help of signs” (p. 51). Through signs, people can construct and understand the meaning. Signs are almost everywhere; in magazines, movies, books, commercials, television shows, many...
INTERNET
Nature.com

A digital media literacy intervention for older adults improves resilience to fake news

Older adults are especially susceptible to fake news online, possibly because they are less digitally literate compared to younger individuals. Interventions for older adults have emerged to improve digital literacy, although there has been little evaluation of their effectiveness in improving older adults' resilience to fake news. We report the results of a digital literacy intervention for older adults administered during the 2020 U.S.Â election. The intervention was a 1-hour, self-directed series of interactive modules designed to teach concepts and skills for identifying misinformation online. Consistent with our pre-registered hypothesis, older adults (Mage"‰="‰67) in the treatment condition (N"‰="‰143) significantly improved their likelihood ofÂ accurately discerning fake from true news from 64% pre-intervention to 85%Â post-intervention. In contrast, older adults in the control condition (N"‰="‰238) did not significantly improve (from 55% to 57%). The treated older adults were also more likely to employ strategies for identifying misinformation online compared to pre-intervention and the control group.
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

How the Metaverse Will Impact Higher Level Professionals

You might think the metaverse will not be relevant for you if you work in a completely different sector or have already reached a senior point in your career, but the metaverse is seeping into all aspects of life -- both personal and professional. Here are some ways it may impact your life as a professional.
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy