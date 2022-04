ANN ARBOR, MI - A 72-year-old Ann Arbor man is dead after a scuba diving incident in the Florida Keys, according to local police. Jeffrey Archer was diving in 95 feet of water in an area known as “the drop” off Islamorada on Wednesday, April 6, officials with the Monroe County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office said. He lost consciousness after surfacing and returning to a commercial dive boat, police said in a news release.

2 DAYS AGO