Boston, MA

Mavericks Roll Past Gophers & Into National Championship

By brett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota men’s hockey team fell to Minnesota State on Thursday night by a score of 5-1 in a national semifinal in the Men’s Frozen Four at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. The Gophers, who were skating in their 22nd NCAA Frozen Four, ended their...

Yardbarker

Denver Pioneers crowned Frozen Four champions in 5-1 win

Minnesota started off the game strong with forward Sam Morton scoring on the powerplay. But in the third period, Denver flipped the game on its head. Forward Ryan Barrow scored at the 15:14 mark, followed by defenseman Mike Benning at the 12:27 mark. Forward Massimo Rizzo scored with four minutes to go while forwards Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright added empty-net tallies to stretch the lead.
DENVER, CO
KEYC

National-title runner up Mavericks finish historic run 38-6-0

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a historic campaign, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team ends its season with a loss in the NCAA DI national title game. The wound is still fresh after last night’s 5-1 NCAA-title loss to Denver, though MSU’s season will live in the history books, forever.
MANKATO, MN
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Central Minnesota area scoreboard: April 8

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Little Falls at Detroit Lakes HS, postponed. Sartell at New London-Spicer triangular, 10 a.m. ROCORI at Alexandria, 12 p.m. ROCORI at Alexandria, 12 p.m. Ridgewater College at St. Cloud Technical & Community College, 1 and 3 p.m. Carleton at St. John’s, 1 and 3 p.m. Concordia-St....

