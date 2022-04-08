ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Irene Prater

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have fought a good fight. On Oct. 30, 1926, Irene Vincent Prater was born to the late Sophie Perkins Vincent and Joseph...

www.americanpress.com

Lake Charles American Press

Allimay Corbello

Allimay Barnett Corbello, 104, of Kemah, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, in a League City, Texas, care facility. Mrs. Corbello was born Oct. 7, 1917, in Lake Charles, La. She lived most of her life in the Lake Charles / Moss Bluff areas, until recently moving to Texas to be closer to family. She was a past member of St. Theodore Catholic Church and the Optimist Club with her husband. Mrs. Corbello enjoyed bowling and was a member of a bowling league for a number of years. She also was an avid reader, enjoyed playing Bingo, and loved to garden and tend to her plants. She was a big sports fan and loved the Houston Astro’s and New Orleans Saints. She will not only be remembered for as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, but left a legacy with her six generations of family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Paul Elliot Culpepper

Paul Elliot Culpepper, a native and longtime resident of Westlake, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the age of 73. Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served in Vietnam. He was also a proud member of the American Legion Post 407 where he recently held the position of Commander.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jill Welborn Harmon

Jill Welborn Harmon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. She left this world on April 3, 2022, to run into the arms of Jesus. Her battle with serious medical issues most of her life showed her fortitude as she remained joyful during all the challenges.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

George A. Wilkinson

George A. Wilkinson, 81, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Wilkinson was born April 5, 1941, in Jennings, La., and was a graduate of Sulphur High School. He attended Louisiana State University and McNeese State University for two years in Agriculture. He was a member of Moss Bluff United Methodist Church for 56 years and served on various committees. Mr. Wilkinson retired from Cities Service Cit Con Oil Refinery after 35 years of service. He was a Mason and Senior Past Master of Otis Ellis Greene Lodge 462. He was also a member of Scottish Rite, KCCH 32nd Degree and York Rite of Lake Charles, Leader of three bodies and was a member of Habibi Shriner in the Clown Unit, where he was known as ‘Howdy’. Mr. Wilkinson was a member of the Moss Bluff Order of the Eastern Star for 50 years, receiving his Gold Proficiency and served as past Grand Patron Order of Eastern Star, State of Louisiana.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hugo Alfred Touchy

Hugo Alfred Touchy, 96, was born Sept. 24, in the year of Our Lord 1925, in Lake Charles, La., to Henri Hugo Touchy and wife Nellie Louise Touchy. His paternal grandparents were Victor Armant Touchy (ne DeLaTouche) and Dorise Pithon Touchy. His maternal grandparents were Charles Stewart and Julia O’Sullivan Stewart. Judge Touchy’s wife, Ollie Faye Touchy, preceded him in death. Surviving Judge Touchy are his children, Patricia E. Cook, Cynthia T. Leatherwood, Stephen H. Touchy, and Hugh P. Touchy; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Barbara Deville Combs

On Monday, March 28, 2022, our sister, Barbara DeVille Combs was called to her heavenly home. Barbara was born on March 9, 1954, to the late Alfred DeVille and Emily DeVille King in Lake Charles, La. She was a 1972 graduate of W.O. Boston High School. Barbara was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 551. Barbara was employed by South Central Bell Telephone Company for ten years; and she worked several years at LaGrange High School as a Paraprofessional. Barbara dedicated her life to the care of her two sons, who were her pride and joy.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Shelvin Alonzo John

Shelvin Alonzo John, 46, departed life on the morning of Thursday, March 31, 2022, in his home in Lake Charles, La. He was born June 24, 1975, to Herbert Lee John and Margaret Marie Chavis-Harmon. Shelvin attended Lagrange High School, then decided to join the U.S. Armed Forces where he served 4 years. After leaving the Army, he begun working various industrial jobs where he would eventually further his education to become a certified Pipe Inspector.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

