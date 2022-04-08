ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia High softball to play at Hayden

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emporia High softball team plays a doubleheader at Topeka...

kvoe.com

Hutch Post

Hutch High Baseball swept by Campus

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Baseball team was swept by Campus on Friday night at Hobart-Detter Field 11-2 and 14-0 in 5 innings. Hutchinson (1-5) fell behind early in game one and couldn't come back in an 11-2 loss to Haysville Campus on Friday. Haysville Campus scored on a single by Jake Jost and a fielder's choice by Caleb Smith in the second inning.. Hutch lost despite out-hitting Haysville Campus ten to five. In the second inning, Haysville Campus got their offense started. Haysville Campus scored one run when Jost singled. Haysville Campus broke the game open by scoring six runs in the fifth inning. Ian Davis, Aidan Williams, Grady Clements, and Christian Sicard each drove in runs during the inning. Jacob Vulgamore was the winning pitcher for Haysville Campus. Vulgamore lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking zero. Kyan Caudillo threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.. Maliki Miller took the loss for the Salthawks . Miller surrendered four runs on one hit over two and two-thirds innings.. The Salthawks totaled ten hits in the game. Carter Morgan, Kinser Newquist , and Caiden Beavers each racked up multiple hits for Hutchinson. Beavers, Newquist , and Morgan each managed two hits to lead the Salthawks.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KTEN.com

Southeastern softball moves above .500 with dominant win over SWOSU

DURANT, Okla. - Southeastern swatted 15 hits led by the duo of Peyton Streetman and Cheyenne Mahy en route to its second-straight run-rule victory, this time taking a 13-1 decision over Southwestern Oklahoma State in five innings on Friday afternoon at the Southeastern Softball Field. The win lifts the Savage...
DURANT, OK
Laclede Record

Lebanon tennis defeats Camdenton, hosts tournament

The Lebanon High School tennis team defeated the Camdenton Lakers on Tuesday night, 5-4. With the match on the line, Hayden Starnes won his singles match at the No. 5 spot over Jebediah Flynn 8-6 to clinch the match. “Hayden played fantastic tennis,” head coach Ron Crowell said. “With the match on the line, he came up clutch and we were able to pull a win out over our rival.” The ‘Jackets (3-5 overall) performed well in doubles play, winning two out of three matches. Easton Cromer and Ethan Fisher teamed up at No. 1 doubles to defeat Clay Bernhard and Ryder Pitts 8-3. Dathon Durbin and Starnes won at No. 2 doubles 8-3 over Levin Dunahee and Flynn. In singles play, Fisher won at No. 2 singles over Pitts, 8-3. Durbin had a big win over Dunahee 8-4 to help with the match score. JV winners included Hicks/Woodcock (6-4), Owen/Slavens (7-5), and Austin Garrison (7-5). At the JV tournament in Bolivar on Wednesday, Jacob Slavens, Michael Owen, and Garrison/Roberts won second place, respectively. Kasey Hicks, Kaden Roberts, Garrison, Ben Nelson, Kaleb Massey, Blackburn/Mizer, and Degand/Ruble took third. At the Lebanon varsity tournament on Thursday, Ethan Fisher and Cromer placed second in the No.1 doubles flight while Fisher won first in the No. 2 singles flight. Case Warson took home first in the No. 5 singles flight. Overall, Lebanon took third out of four teams with Waynesville coming in first and Osage finishing second. The ‘Jackets beat Willow Springs 9-0 while losing to Osage (7-2) and Waynesville (6-3). “We had a great win over Willow Springs to finish the day after tough losses to Osage and Waynesville,” said Crowell. “Case Warson had a great day finishing 3-0 in singles. Ethan Fisher continues to impress with huge wins over Waynesville and Willow Springs. Ethan Fisher and Easton Cromer also had a big day in doubles with wins over Osage and Willow Springs. Kasey Hicks had wins over Willow Springs in singles and doubles after filling in due to an injury. He did a fantastic job.”
LEBANON, MO

