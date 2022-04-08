Redbirds' Day: Alton kickers blank Edwardsville

Alton's Lydsey Miller, center, is congratulated by Emily Baker, left, and Tori Schrimpf after scoring in the fourth minute of Thursday's Southwestern Conference game in Edwardsville. (Matt Kamp | For The Telegraph)

Alton's Lyndsey Miller may be freshman, but the midfielder is already a good listener.

Miller scored in the fourth minute and Emily Baker continued her scoring streak with a second-half goal to lift the Redbirds to a 2-0 victory over the Edwardsville Tigers on Thursday in Southwestern Conference action at the District 7 Sports Complex.

“(Coach) Gwen (Sabo) is really big on scoring in the first five minutes because it helps keep the momentum going,” Miller said.

It was the first win for the Redbirds over the Tigers since taking two straight at home on May 1, 2018, and April 4, 2019. It was Alton’s first win over Edwardsville on the road since April 26, 2007. EHS had won eight straight at home in the rivalry with a 24-5 scoring advantage, including two straight shutouts.

“This is huge. It’s hard to beat any conference team, especially in an away game,” Sabo said. “This was our third game this week and we’ve gone 3-0. We haven’t given up a goal all week. I’m proud of the girls.”

At 9-1 overall and 3-1 in the SWC, the Redbirds have bettered their 8-0-2 run at the beginning of the 2016 season.

The Tigers are 3-5, including 1-3 in the SWC. They have lost five of their last six.

“We had chances but just couldn’t finish them,” Edwardsville coach Abby Federmann said. “(Alton keeper) Peyton Baker is good. A couple of those shots would have fallen in other games.”

While Edwardsville controlled possession throughout the first half, especially the final 30 minutes, it was Alton that found the scoreboard.

In the fourth minute, Edwardsville goalie Kaitlyn Naney made a diving stop on a long ball played over the top for Emily Baker. The rebound caromed just outside the 18-yard box to a waiting Miller, who drilled a shot into an open net for a 1-0 lead.

“I just saw the ball come back out and I knew I needed to finish it. When I ran at it, I told myself to drive the ball. I was able to drive it, but then I saw it curve towards the end and I was wondering if it was going to curve out. Then it went in and I was like, ‘Yes,’” Miller said.

It was Miller’s seventh goal of the season and was exactly what Sabo wanted to see.

“We want to attack often and early," Sabo said. "I’m really proud of them getting a goal in the first five minutes of the game because it really sets us up."

For Federmann, it was what she didn’t want to see, especially after Belleville West scored a similar goal late in the second half of Tuesday’s game that EHS ultimately won 3-2 in double overtime.

“We need to recover. It’s the second game where we let that beat us. Naney has made fantastic saves in both games and then goals are scored on rebounds. If that doesn’t happen today, that changes the whole game,” Federmann said.

The Tigers had numerous chances to tie, but Peyton Baker was a difference-maker in goal for the Redbirds.

In the 11th minute, Peyton Baker made a diving stop to her right on a shot from Edwardsville’s leading scorer Olivia Baca from the top of the 18-yard box.

“Olivia is a great player and I knew she could place it really well. I saw how her body was. She shot it and I went for it and I was able to get it. I was proud of myself for that,” Peyton Baker said.

Later in the half, Peyton Federmann hit a left-footed shot off the crossbar for the Tigers.

In the 51st minute, Baca chased down a long ball, played it around a charging Peyton Baker but fired a shot just wide of the near post.

Alton put the game away in the 71st minute.

Lily Freer took possession of the ball near midfield after winning a pair of 50-50 balls and then slotted a pass through the defense to a wide-open Emily Baker, who fired a low shot into the corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead.

“I love playing with Emily. She is such an energy-booster,” Miller said. “Lily kept working at the top and all over the place and got that assist on a good ball through that Emily was able to finish.”

It was Emily Baker’s team-leading 17th goal of the season. She has scored in eight of her team’s 10 games, including four straight, and registered at least a point in nine games.

Emily’s twin sister Peyton took care of the rest, as she secured her fourth consecutive shutout and sixth of the season.

The Alton defense hasn’t been scored on since a 3-2 win over Althoff on March 31.

“We wouldn’t have been able to get the shutout if not for the backline being on their toes. Kennedy Stephens was my right center back and Haylie Butler was my left center back,” Peyton Baker said.

The Redbirds, who won at Collinsville on Thursday, will continue a four-game road trip with games at Belleville East and Belleville West next week.

Things don’t get any easier for the Tigers, who are scheduled to play Incarnate Word (2-3) on Friday and St. Joseph’s (4-0) and Liberty (4-3) on Saturday in the St. Joseph’s Shootout in Frontenac.