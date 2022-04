Whether you love or hate the wardrobe department for their choices on the set of "Emily In Paris," there's no denying that star Lily Collins was well-cast as the spunky expat with an affinity for loud, funky fashion. Much of Emily's wardrobe even looks as though it could've been swiped from Lily's own closet. In honor of the brunette beauty's 33rd birthday on March 18, 2022, Wonderwall.com rounded up all the times Lily stepped out looking like she'd walked straight off the Netflix show's set. Let's start with this loud look… At the "Emily in Paris" premiere in West Hollywood in 2021, Lily rocked a micro-mini with bell sleeves and a loud multi-color print. Emily would definitely approve!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 23 DAYS AGO