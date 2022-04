A seven-year-old girl was injured by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has said. It happened on the intersection of West 30th Street and Surf Avenue at about 3.04pm on Monday afternoon. The child victim was walking along Surf Avenue, in Coney Island, with her mother when a shooting occurred on the doorstep of the Seabreeze Gourmet Deli, police said. The child’s mother, 28, ran home when she heard the bullets and realised her daughter had been grazed by the bullets, with an injury to her abdomen on the left side.The...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 DAYS AGO