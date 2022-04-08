ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Fletcher Technical Community College and Louisiana State University of Alexandria Create New Transfer Partnership for Students

houmatimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a signing ceremony yesterday, Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) and Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) signed an articulation agreement making it easier for students to transfer credits from Fletcher to LSUA. In the agreement signed, Fletcher and LSUA have agreed to allow students to complete the Associate of Applied...

www.houmatimes.com

