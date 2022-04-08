Fletcher Technical Community College and Louisiana State University of Alexandria Create New Transfer Partnership for Students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students rip open envelopes that revealed where they will be spending the next few years of their lives in residency. 55 students at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford are among the future doctors. One of the universities student’s Rachel Miller just got matched and she is beyond thrilled, “I’m going to wash U or Washington University in St. Louis it is one of the top neurology programs in the nation so it’s kind of amazing!” Miller calls Rockford home but will pack her bags for Missouri to pursue her dreams of being a neurologist.

