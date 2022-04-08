1987 Ferrari 328 GTS Embraces F1 History

This fiery Red Ferrari is a track racing legend with a passion for speed and style.

When you think about rolling fenders and curvaceous body lines overlaid by a bright red paint job, what is the first brand that comes to mind? We'll guess it's probably not Toyota or even Lamborghini. Rather than the title goes to the fiery Ferrari automotive manufacturer whose style has been cemented into car culture as purely unique to them. Ferrari has one of the most unforgettable design languages accompanying an automotive manufacturer. That's what makes this particular car such an excellent purchase for any automotive enthusiast looking for a prestigious performance car with a style that can't be beaten. So what is this incredible supercar?

This is a 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS that fully embraces its previously attained performance prestige with every aspect of its design. Everything from the wedge-shaped design to the consistent use of vents and body sculpting has made the vehicle a significant competitor in the design and looks category. But, of course, cars like this should always be taken care of, precisely what has happened to this car. This is evident as the body reflects a well-kept exterior and paint coating, making it perfect for anyone who likes to go to car shows. But, of course, we all know that the true appeal is the performance which is precisely this supercar is powered by one of the brand's most iconic engines.

Powering this mid-engine beast is a potent 3.2-liter V8 engine capable of producing up to 270 horsepower. On the track, this translates to a whopping top speed of 160 mph and a massively quick 0-60 time of just 5.5-seconds. This was an astounding feat for any sports car in the 1980s, which is precisely why this car has been going up in value. As more people begin to recognize the history of these cars, they are starting to look like the perfect car for any enthusiast looking for a stylish, fast, long-term automotive investment.

