Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Twins on Saturday. The phenom struck out in his other three at-bats, but Rodriguez got the Mariners' game-winning rally started in the ninth inning by lacing his first big-league hit to left center. The rookie would eventually come around to score the game-tying run on Adam Frazier's double. However, Rodriguez has struck out five times in eight plate appearances through two games, so despite a dominant spring, he clearly still has some catching up to do when it comes to handling big-league arms.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO