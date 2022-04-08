ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tommy Egan Is Risen From The Dead? Here’s A Sneak Peek Of The Next Episode Of ‘Power Book IV: Force’

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJWtP_0f3OBOPj00

Click here to read the full article.

Warning : This article includes spoilers about season one of Starz’s Power Book IV: Force television series.

The first season of Power Book IV: Force is nearing its end, but not without a few secrets being unearthed. In case you need a quick recap of what Tommy Egan ( Joseph Sikora ) has been up to while raising hell in Chicago, here’s what you’ve missed: he had a brief entanglement with his business associate’s ex-girlfriend, started a turf war, killed a few members of the Serbian mafia, almost got himself killed more than once, wound up selling a new designer drug with the daughter of Chicago’s Irish kingpin, and found out his grandmother is alive. And he has a half-Black brother on his mother’s side named JP. Not to mention the slew of mysterious and tragic deaths.

More from VIBE.com

In this exclusive clip from the penultimate episode of Force (below), Tommy learns that JP contacted their estranged mother, Kate, after the death of their grandmother. This newfound information is not only infuriating for Tommy but also puts him in a dangerous situation since he fled New York City. Following the death of James “Ghost” St. Patrick, Egan was presumed dead by the authorities who were seeking him out.

Though JP didn’t tell Kate about Tommy’s whereabouts, he is still rightfully on edge. JP tries to explain that he thought he was doing what was right, but Tommy refutes exclaiming, “You don’t know what the f**k you just did. You did what you thought was right for you!” The heated exchange doesn’t come without its own opposing argument since Tommy recently learned the identity of JP’s son, and failed to share that tidbit of knowledge with his brother.

Although its first season is coming to an end, Power Book IV: Force has been renewed for a second. In the meantime, you can catch up on all the drama and stream the series exclusively on STARZ.

Comments / 7

Related
Vibe

Freddie Gibbs To Guest Star On ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Click here to read the full article. Days following the news of Freddie Gibbs’ upcoming acting role in the Peacock original, Bust Down, the famed rapper will make his Power universe debut in the newest installment of the franchise, Power Book IV: Force. On Sunday (March 13), he tweeted a short teaser of episode seven of the series entitled “Outrunning A Ghost.” The 30-second preview shows Gangsta Gibbs dapping up Jenard Sampson (Kris D. Lofton), the hot-headed leader of Chicago Brothers Inc.More from VIBE.com50 Cent Says He's Going To Put Mo'Nique "Back On" With Or Without Her Receiving Apologies From Oprah and Tyler Perry'Power Book...
MOVIES
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Jennifer Hudson’s Ex Auctions Off Her Engagement Ring Nearly 5 Years After Split

Click here to read the full article. After 10 years together, Jennifer Hudson and lawyer-reality star, David Otunga split in the fall of 2017. The couple got engaged in September 2008, after a year of dating, but never made wedding plans. Now, nearly five years after their break-up, news has surfaced that Otunga is auctioning off the singer’s engagement ring. The Neil Lane-created, 5-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring is estimated to be worth $45,000. Per TMZ, Otunga has partnered with IDoNowIDont.com to auction off the ring and plans to give a portion of the proceeds to his father’s eponymous organization, the Moses...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Sikora
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jesse Williams 'asks that $50K a month child support payments for his two kids with ex Aryn be reduced'... after quitting his $260K an episode show Grey's Anatomy last year

Jesse Williams has asked for his child support payments to be reduced after quitting Grey's Anatomy. The 40-year-old actor - who has children Sadie, eight, and Maceo , five, from his previous marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee - was ordered to pay over $50,000 a month in child support to his ex-wife and has requested a reduction after quitting his long-running role on the medical drama series back in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#St Patrick#The Next Episode#Starz#Serbian#Irish
Distractify

Here's the Reason Why CBS's 'FBI' Squad Has Changed Partners During Season 4

Fans of FBI have been asking for months why the CBS series has changed partners. In Season 4, Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) doesn't always work exclusively with her best friend OA Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), and Stuart Scola (John Boyd) isn't always teamed with Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) either. Viewers have speculated that the recent mix-up is due to some sort of onscreen — or maybe even off-screen — drama.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Young and the Restless' Loses Actor After 4 Years

The Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso announced his exit from the soap series on Wednesday. Vilasuso starred in the CBS daytime soap opera as Rey Rosales for four years. The actor previously starred on Days of Our Lives and is a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for Guiding Light.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Favorite Confirmed to Return

One Chicago Med star is officially returning for Season 8. Deadline reported that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer, will be back as a series regular for Season 8. Fans will note that Weber was a series regular for Season 7, but his future with the series was in question as his contract originally only served as a one-season commitment.
TV SERIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy