Tommy Egan Is Risen From The Dead? Here’s A Sneak Peek Of The Next Episode Of ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Warning : This article includes spoilers about season one of Starz’s Power Book IV: Force television series.

The first season of Power Book IV: Force is nearing its end, but not without a few secrets being unearthed. In case you need a quick recap of what Tommy Egan ( Joseph Sikora ) has been up to while raising hell in Chicago, here’s what you’ve missed: he had a brief entanglement with his business associate’s ex-girlfriend, started a turf war, killed a few members of the Serbian mafia, almost got himself killed more than once, wound up selling a new designer drug with the daughter of Chicago’s Irish kingpin, and found out his grandmother is alive. And he has a half-Black brother on his mother’s side named JP. Not to mention the slew of mysterious and tragic deaths.

In this exclusive clip from the penultimate episode of Force (below), Tommy learns that JP contacted their estranged mother, Kate, after the death of their grandmother. This newfound information is not only infuriating for Tommy but also puts him in a dangerous situation since he fled New York City. Following the death of James “Ghost” St. Patrick, Egan was presumed dead by the authorities who were seeking him out.

Though JP didn’t tell Kate about Tommy’s whereabouts, he is still rightfully on edge. JP tries to explain that he thought he was doing what was right, but Tommy refutes exclaiming, “You don’t know what the f**k you just did. You did what you thought was right for you!” The heated exchange doesn’t come without its own opposing argument since Tommy recently learned the identity of JP’s son, and failed to share that tidbit of knowledge with his brother.

Although its first season is coming to an end, Power Book IV: Force has been renewed for a second. In the meantime, you can catch up on all the drama and stream the series exclusively on STARZ.