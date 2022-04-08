ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuel For Thought: Haas F1’s Kevin Magnussen on Australian GP, Sailing and More

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The Haas F1 driver touches on what stood out at the Saudi Arabian GP and previews the race Down Under.

Something seems to be in the water over at Haas F1 with the dynamic lineup of Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen.

Over the span of the last two races (one of which did not feature Schumacher after a scary qualifying wreck in Saudi Arabia ), the team has already scored more points than it has in the previous two seasons combined. In 2020, the squad scored three, but the following campaign brought zero points for the American-owned team. This year, however, Haas F1 has tallied 12 points heading into the Australian Grand Prix, and it is poised to be a competitive middle-of-the-pack threat.

Magnussen rejoined Haas F1 following the high-profile termination during the 2022 preseason of driver Nikita Mazepin and Uralkali . He last competed for Haas from ’17 to ’20, and, according to BBC , he negotiated his release from endurance racing commitments with Chip Ganassi Racing in the U.S. and Peugeot in Europe so he could return.

Magnussen has had plenty of reason to smile in 2022.

Magnussen finished fifth in the Bahrain Grand Prix and followed it up with a P9 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, placing him eighth in the driver standings with 12 points.

The weekend marks Haas F1’s 125th Grand Prix, and Magnussen has played a key role in the team’s history, competing in 81 of those races. The Australian Grand Prix has historically been a strong race for Magnussenm, as he finished second in 2014 with McLaren, was headed to finish in the top five come ’18 until he had to retire the car and snagged a sixth-place finish in ’19.

As F1 prepares to race Down Under, Sports Illustrated talked to the Danish driver about the upcoming Grand Prix, what keeps him from binge-watching TV and how he likes to spend his time outside of the car.

Fuel for Thought is Sports Illustrated’s exclusive Q&A with Formula One’s biggest names. The following questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Sports Illustrated: What stood out to you about the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that didn’t make the headlines, whether it’s about you or another driver that you think did well but might not have finished on the podium?

Kevin Magnussen : One thing, not driver-specific but more about the cars—we saw way more overtaking in Saudi Arabia than we did last year there. So that was kind of the first proof that these cars are better for close racing and overtaking.

SI: What should we be watching for during the Australian Grand Prix?

KM: I think what’s going to be interesting is whether the new track layout is going to be better for overtaking. In the past, this track was almost always very tough overtaking, so it wasn’t such an exciting race to watch. And I think it looks like they’ve improved it. We’ll see when we get on track, but with these cars, being able to follow closer and race closer, I think it’s going to be an improvement.

SI: We talk a lot about race strategy when preparing for each weekend. What does this look like for you—at least as much as you can discuss details without compromising competitive advantage?

KM: With the pit lane [speed] now being at 80 kilometers [per hour] versus 60 kilometers in the past, the pit stop loss is less. So it goes a little bit more towards a two-stop strategy rather than a one-stop. We’ve got a very soft tire this week, a C5 on the compound list, and then the next, the medium is the C3. So there’s that jump, which is gonna make it hard to use the soft tire in the race.

SI: What is different about Haas F1 this season compared to previous years? How would you describe the atmosphere?

KM: The team has put a lot of effort into this year's car. The team kind of sacrificed 2020 and ‘21 to focus on this year's car’s development. So it's meant that we have a very competitive car this year. And hence, the atmosphere in the team is very good. Everyone is super excited to finally be here, where they've aimed to be for that long. So everyone deserves the position they're in right now.

SI: Who is Kevin Magnussen?

KM: [ Ponders for a few seconds. ] I don’t know. Who is Kevin Magnussen? I don't know. I've never heard of him.

SI: What is one question you wish people would ask you, and how would you answer?

KM: I wish people would ask fewer questions.

SI: What shows have you been binge-watching or would highly recommend someone to watch?

KM: Well, I've had a kid for a year now, and I brought my kid to the first race. So I haven't had time to binge-watch anything.

SI: What is your happy place outside of racing?

KM: I love sailing. If I can be on a sailboat with my family or some friends, that's my happy place.

SI: What is a piece of advice that you want to share with the next generation?

KM: I would say try to just enjoy the opportunity. Try not to let the pressure get to you. Try and be less fearful. Focus on the positive.

