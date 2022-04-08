Drug raid at Hartford’s Hot Mammas yields 145 pounds of pot, guns, fentanyl. Police say contraband was laid out like a market

Hartford police on Thursday raided what they said was a mini shopping mall for illegal drugs masquerading as a restaurant, seizing 145 pounds of marijuana, 160 bags of fentanyl, $30,000 in cash and four guns.

The officers, with help from state and federal law enforcement, swooped down on 451 Franklin Ave. at dinnertime to find a smorgasbord of street drugs worth some $500,000, police said. The only food in the corner “restaurant,” which police said is known as “Hot Mammas,” was marijuana edibles and mushrooms — the hallucinogenic type. The business is listed online as Mama’s Hot Delicious Food & Restaurant LLC.

Police arrested eight people on drug charges, none from Hartford. More arrests are expected.

The contraband was “kind of spread out as if it was a market or shopping mall,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert said at a news conference Friday. “It was posing as a restaurant. From what I understand, they were charging a cover fee to get in, and then they had a little shopping center set up.”

In addition to the large haul of marijuana and fentanyl, he said officers seized 14 grams, or .49 ounces, of cocaine; hundreds of THC edibles, including candy bars; two pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms and 100 bottles of liquid THC — the part of marijuana that makes one feel high.

They also confiscated 50 bottles of “lean” — also known as ‘purple drank’ or ‘sizzurp’ — prescription cough medicine that often is mixed with soda and candy.

The marijuana seizure was the largest this year in the capital city, Lt. Anthony Pia said.

The business at the address used to be called the Majestic Lounge, which was shut down after four people were shot, one fatally, in 2020.

In 2010, a bystander was shot and killed outside a bar at the same address, then called The Franklin Bar & Grill. Two men were wounded inside.

“Historically, we’ve had some problems with that building,” Boisvert said.

Three of the eight people arrested are from Massachusetts, and one is from Pennsylvania. The four from Connecticut are from Andover, Manchester, Bethel and Bridgeport, police said.

Parris Darden, 23, of Springfield, Massachusetts was charged with sale of one kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, or more of cannabis, police said.

Charged with possession of one kilogram of cannabis or more with intent to sell was: Brian Kreidler, 51, of Jurovaty Road, Andover; Jonathan Mark Handy, 49, of Dorchester, Massachusetts; Sherrold Lee, 28, of Bridgeport and Savannah Royce, 19, of Bondsville, Massachusetts.

Also arrested on the charge was Jimmy Ball, 42, of Congress Street in Manchester; Julio Miguel Fajardo, 28, of Payne Road in Bethel and Alfred Hammonds, 60, of Chester, Pennsylvania.

Royce and Fajardo also were charged with possession of a hallucinogen with intent to sell , police said.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies had been working on the investigation for several months, Boisvert said. Members of four divisions of the Hartford Police Department worked with the Connecticut State Police, the state Department of Revenue Services and the FBI on the drug seizure.

“They’ve been eyeing this place for quite awhile,” he said.

Boisvert said the investigation is still underway. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .