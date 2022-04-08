Buck Showalter reacts to 'relaxed' Tylor Megill's brilliant season opener

Buck Showalter knew Tylor Megill wouldn’t be nervous for his unexpected Opening Day start after he passed the 26-year-old in the clubhouse before Thursday’s season opener.

“He was talking to me about something with the Masters,” Showalter said. “I walked through to tell people about different start times, and he’s like ‘OK,’ and something about Tiger [Woods] being one under.’ So I guess he was watching.”

The sophomore Megill repeated to reporters that he saw Opening Day as “just another start,” and he certainly didn’t show any nerves, tossing five shutout innings while allowing just three hits and no walks to get the Mets the victory in Washington. He wanted to go out for a sixth, but aside from a Juan Soto solo bomb, the bullpen held it down the rest of the way.

“He wanted to go back out there,” Showalter said. “But he understands.”

Megill raised some eyebrows when he came out of the gate pumping 99 mph on the radar gun to strike out Cesar Hernandez, and was consistently topping his fastest pitches from his rookie year in 2021. He dipped down a bit in the third inning, but reached back and found the extra juice again to fan Soto on a 98 mph fastball to get a big out and escape the inning unscathed.

Still, Megill says the extra velocity had nothing to do with added adrenaline for starting the season opener.

“I wouldn’t say so. I was excited, definitely, but for the most part I felt very relaxed and ready to go,” Megill said. “Just wanted to go out there and get the ball rolling for the team.”

