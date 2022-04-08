ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Elon Musk, Movie Star: How Netflix’s ‘Return to Space’ Captures a New Era of Cameras in Low-Earth Orbit

By Eric Kohn
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

For decades, the public has been fascinated by humans traveling into space. However, with the privatization of space travel that has taken off over the past few years, veteran astronauts have been forced to adapt to the presence of cameras more than ever before.

“It’s not easy to open up your life like that when you’re concentrating on the job at hand,” said Doug Hurley, the NASA astronaut who was one of two co-pilots on the first SpaceX-designed Dragon spacecraft to fly humans into orbit. “The private space industry has really just gone crazy.”

The entertainment industry has entered low-Earth orbit, and it’s poised to stick around, whether astronauts want it there or not. Hurley is among the main subjects of “ Return to Space ,” the latest space-related Netflix project that reflects the streamer’s ongoing investment in the new space era, and its second produced in partnership with Elon Musk ’s SpaceX. Last fall, the company’s miniseries “Countdown: Inspiration 4 Mission to Space” adopted a reality show format to follow the first non-professional astronaut team to orbit the Earth, also on a Dragon crew capsule.

“Return to Space” backs up the timeline with a more substantial cinematic pedigree: Directed by “Free Solo” Oscar winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the movie tracks the buildup to the first crewed mission, flown by Hurley and Bob Behnken, through the lens of Musk’s entrepreneurial drive to dominate the field. It follows the toll on Hurley’s family life and also features his wife, astronaut Karen Nyberg, who flew up to the International Space Station on the next mission and stayed there for six months. These events unfold against a stunning array of NASA-approved footage from the flights, including spacewalks on the ISS loaded with astonishing first-person views of the planet against the dark backdrop of the cosmos.

Musk is the movie star at the center of it all, but the filmmakers don’t treat him as a god so much as an enabler, as they assemble gripping tension around the flights themselves. These scenes are the latest in a continuum of recent efforts to bring space travel into popular culture . The project arrives in the aftermath of Amazon Prime live-streaming Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launches, one of which included William Shatner, and a Russian film production that took place at the International Space Station last year. Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman still hope to follow that path with a Universal project that remains on the backburner.

For now, Netflix continues to deliver the most robust window into the modern-day space age. While fictional projects such as “Space Force” and Richard Linklater’s recent “Apollo 10 1/2” capture the impact of space travel on the general public, “Return to Space” puts SpaceX’s recent strides in historical context, from the collapse of the shuttle program over a decade ago to Musk’s unexpected ability to win a contract with NASA despite his controversial reputation. The movie addresses Musk’s eccentric public antics, from smoking pot with Joe Rogan to tweeting about taking Tesla public out of nowhere, but it also captures his serious commitment to the challenges at hand.

“Elon’s the real deal, but he’s also a loose cannon,” Vasarhelyi said. “You just never know what he’s going to do, but the point is, he’s incredibly authentic when he’s talking about his aspirations in space.”

By getting past the burden of Musk’s complicated reputation, “Return to Space” offers a welcome contrast to perceptions of the “billionaire space race” that has cohered around Musk, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, and Bezos’ Blue Origin by looking at the bigger picture: the technological and budgetary hurdles, risk factors, and a whole lot of awe. “The general public doesn’t really understand it,” Vasarhelyi said. “The billionaires in space is an old narrative.”

Unlike Bezos and Branson, Musk has yet to travel to space himself. “Return to Space” doesn’t address that outlier, and Vasarhelyi said they never asked him about it. As with the daredevil exploits of rock climber Alex Honnold in “Free Solo” and the cave divers at the center of last year’s “The Rescue,” the directors put their greatest emphasis on the people willing to put their lives at risk — that is, the astronauts themselves.

The movie recaps the two catastrophic shuttle explosions, Challenger (which erupted during the ascent) and Columbia (which exploded during reentry) to make it clear that even as the Dragon capsule is far safer than its predecessors, a single misstep could result in instant death. “A lot of people take for granted how dangerous space travel is,” said Chin. “I mean, strapping two rockets with thousands of tons of rocket propellant to yourself — these astronauts’ lives are literally in the hands of scientists.”

Even Musk can’t force their hands. In one unsettling moment, NASA calls off a launch due to bad weather, while a despondent Musk makes an unsuccessful attempt to talk mission control out of the decision. That failsafe may be the best advertisement that SpaceX could ask for: Even the reckless guy in charge can’t screw things up. “I would trust SpaceX to go to space,” Vasarhelyi said, “but it’s the only company I would.”

The directing duo met with Netflix about several potential projects to showcase SpaceX’s impact on space travel, including the ISS mission by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who at one point wanted to host a contest akin to “The Bachelor” to find a girlfriend to go up with him. They ultimately settled on an approach that didn’t focus on the wealth required for non-professionals to leave the planet. “Everyone wants to go, and it is prohibitively expensive,” Vasarhelyi said. “If Tom Cruise wants to go to space to make a movie, it’ll eventually get done. It’s just a matter of time.”

So what about everyone else? Pete Davidson recently signed up to take a Blue Origin flight to the upper atmosphere (and then pulled out). Leonardo DiCaprio has expressed interest in going to Mars. And that Cruise project continues to gestate.

Nyberg, Hurley’s wife and fellow space traveler, cautioned that the influx of non-professional astronauts could come at the expense of the preparation necessary for experiencing life in zero gravity. “You have frustrating days and good ones up there,” she said. “We really have learned expeditionary behavior to control our own emotions and helping our crewmates when they’re having a rough time. It could turn into a challenge when you have more people in space who don’t think in that way.”

For now, access to low-Earth orbit requires deep pockets, but that could change. “It’s simple economics,” said Hurley, who retired from spaceflight after his Dragon mission. “It’s just got to get less expensive to build these vehicles and facilities to get people into space. I think it’s going to happen sooner than you think.”

“Return to Space” is now streaming on Netflix.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Will Smith Is Gone, but the Academy Hasn’t Even Begun to Deal with the Sting of His Slap

Click here to read the full article. As every Hollywood publicist knows, controlling the narrative is the secret to success. When presumptive Best Actor winner Will Smith smacked Chris Rock across the face on the Oscars stage everyone lost that control, including Smith. “It was like someone poured concrete in that room,” producer Will Packer said on Good Morning America on Friday, in his own bid to claw back some of that power. “It sucked the life out of that room and it never came back.” Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose delivered smart speeches that did the Oscars proud. Best Supporting...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Amy Schumer ‘Wasn’t Allowed to Say’ an Alec Baldwin Joke About ‘Rust’ Shooting During the Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Even though 2022 Oscars co-host Amy Schumer is “still triggered” by Will Smith attacking presenter Chris Rock during the live ceremony on March 27, the stand-up comic is using humor to “comfort” herself. Schumer took to the stage April 2 for a comedy set at Las Vegas’ Mirage Theater as part of the Aces of Comedy series, and the “Life & Beth” star didn’t hold back when it came to revealing what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences didn’t want her to say at the awards show. “I don’t even know what to...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Behnken
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Karen Nyberg
Person
Doug Hurley
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Jimmy Chin
Person
Doug Liman
SlashGear

Why Humans Will Never Go To Mars, According To Neil deGrasse Tyson

Before we consider going to Mars, it's worth remembering just how dangerous spaceflight can be. To date, 14 astronauts and four cosmonauts have been killed during spaceflight. An additional 13 (astronauts or cosmonauts) have been killed during training or testing for spaceflight. Technically speaking, only three of these deaths occurred outside Earth's atmosphere, beyond the Kármán line, in what's generally accepted as "in space."
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Private Ax-1 astronauts on SpaceX capsule to mint NFT artwork in space

The astronauts of the first-ever fully private crewed mission to the International Space Station will commemorate their groundbreaking flight with some digital artwork. The Ax-1 mission, which was organized by Houston company Axiom Space, launched on Friday (April 8) and arrived at the orbiting lab on Saturday morning (April 9). The mission is flying on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

Mars Orbiter Captures Images of China’s Rover From Space

China’s Tianwen-1 lander and Zhurong rover touched down on the Martian plain Utopia Planitia on May 14, 2021 after spending about three months orbiting the Red Planet. While the Chinese Space Agency has shared images of the rover and lander (including a cute family portrait taken by a wireless remote camera), NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been following the rover’s travels from above.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Shuttle#Space Station#Dragon
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Nasa image of star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies

Nasa’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies. The image released on Wednesday from the James Webb Space telescope was a test shot – not an official science observation – to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1m miles (1.6m km) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

NASA Orbiter Spots Chinese Rover And Tracks On Mars

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has spotted some pretty awesome stuff from orbit. From shifting dunes to mysterious “spiders”, its keen eye can spot a lot – including Zhurong, the Chinese rover that landed on Mars last May. Over the last 10 months, Zhurong has covered...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Amazon buys almost every spare rocket launch not operated by SpaceX for the next five years in a $10 BILLION bid to get its Kuiper satellite internet constellation off the ground

Amazon has secured 83 rocket launches over the next five years, including from Arianespace, United Launch Alliance and Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin. The goal is for Amazon to get its Project Kuiper satellite broadband network off the ground as quickly as possible, allowing it to compete with SpaceX's Starlink. Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IndieWire

Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Alfonso Cuarón Loved ‘The Northman’: ‘Every Single Frame Is Charged with All the Thematic Elements of the Film’

Click here to read the full article. Robert Eggers is only two features into his directing career, but he has already established himself as one of the most distinctive voices working in film today. After breaking out with the period horror film “The Witch” in 2015, he made one of the most uniquely unclassifiable movies in recent memory with “The Lighthouse” (which also treated cinephiles to a Robert Pattinson performance for the ages). Expectations were destined to be high for his third feature, and rather than rest on his laurels, Eggers chose to take on the most ambitious project of his...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

NASA postpones Artemis 1 Wet Dress Rehearsal involving its $21 billion mega moon rocket until after the first commercial SpaceX crew launch for the ISS on Friday

The wet dress rehearsal for NASA's Artemis 1 mission won't happen until this weekend at the earliest, after a glitch caused it to be called off on Monday. This is the final test of the giant moon rocket SLS, before it puts an uncrewed Orion capsule into space, and sends it on a journey to the moon and back this summer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

A Powerful 'Space Laser' Has Been Detected Beaming From Deep Space

Powerful, radio-wavelength laser light has been detected emanating from the greatest distance across deep space yet. It's a type of massless cosmic object called a megamaser, and its light has traveled for a jaw-dropping 5 billion light-years to reach us here on Earth. The astronomers who discovered it using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa have named it Nkalakatha – an isiZulu word meaning "big boss".
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

China's missions to the moon and Mars are starting to deliver exciting science results

A pair of daring Chinese missions launched in 2020 is sparking new and broader interest in planetary science in China. The Tianwen 1 orbiter and rover mission, which launched for Mars in July 2020, and Chang'e 5, which gathered the youngest lunar samples ever collected and delivered them to Earth later that year, are now delivering exciting science results. The new data and results emerging from the missions sparked a call for a special session at this year's Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC), held in Texas and virtually beginning March 7.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s Mars helicopter wins award and gears up for longest flight yet

Nasa’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter has had a big week. After completing its 24th powered flight on the Red Planet on 3 April, its performance garnered the Ingenuity team at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory a prestigious aerospace award, the Collier Trophy. But the coming days could be even bigger, as Ingenuity prepares to make a record-breaking flight on Mars sometime in the coming days to begin exploring a dry river delta in the Jezero Crater on the Red Planet. Ingenuity is a small — 1.8 kilograms, 48 centimeters tall — twin rotorcraft that landed on Mars with the Perseverance rover on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IndieWire

IndieWire

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy