‘Poser’ Trailer: ‘Single White Female’ Goes Punk Rock in Underground Music Scene Thriller

By Christian Zilko
 2 days ago

One of the most exciting films to come out of 2021’s Tribeca Film Festival was “ Poser ,” a prickly thriller set in Columbus, Ohio’s underground music scene. The film, which follows a girl who launches a music podcast in an attempt to befriend her punk idols and is quickly sucked down a dark path, earned praise for its bold voice and strong performance from first-time leading actress Sylvie Mix. The film quickly drew comparisons to similarly driven thrillers like “Single White Female,” and its theatrical release has been highly anticipated by many indie film lovers. If you’re one of them, the wait is almost over, as the film has dropped a new trailer and poster ahead of a June theatrical run from Oscilloscope Laboratories.

The official synopsis for “Poser” reads: “Wallflower Lennon Gates (Mix) yearns for access to the inner sanctum of the underground music scene in Columbus, Ohio. When she creates a podcast to interview the local artists she adores, Lennon discovers her own musical ambitions, develops a fast friendship with the striking, confident performer Bobbi Kitten, and in the process creates an identity not wholly her own. Soon, Lennon’s aspirations, with some constructive coaxing from Bobbi to find her voice, lead her down a path of dark obsession.”

“Poser” was directed by Noah Dixon and Ori Segev, working from an original script written by Dixon. It stars Mix, Rachel Keefe, and Bobbi Kitten, who plays a semi-fictionalized version of herself. Since much of the film takes place in Columbus’ underground music scene, the film has plans to honor that community with “Poserfest,” a June 10 concert featuring 10 local Columbus artists performing on multiple stages the week before the film hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles. You can grab tickets to the concert here .

In her Tribeca review, IndieWire’s Kate Erbland wrote “spiky, funny, feverish, and more than a little nail-biting, ‘Poser’ is an auspicious debut and proof that this seemingly well-tapped sub-genre isn’t done chilling audiences just yet.”

“Poser” will open in Columbus June 3 and in New York and Los Angeles June 17, followed by a national rollout soon after. Check out the trailer and poster, both IndieWire exclusives, below:

