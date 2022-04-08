ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien Woman Wins $134K In State Lottery

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Cash Photo Credit: Pixabay/NikolayFrolochkin

A Fairfield County woman played fast and won big on a new CT Lottery game.

Darien resident Marie Hackett turned $5 into $134,941 after cashing in a winning “Fast Play Money Vault Progressive” ticket on Tuesday, April 5 that was sold at Pressure Discount Tobacco on New Canaan Avenue in Norwalk.

According to CT Lottery, “ Fast Play games play like Instant (Scratch) games but are printed on-demand from a CT Lottery Retailer’s terminal or a CT Lottery Ticket Vending Machine.

“Fast Play Progressive games are a series of games that all share the same name, look, and play style, but are available at different price points (wagers). Each game in a series contributes to one progressive jackpot.

Jackpots begin with a set minimum value. Once the minimum jackpot is funded it grows with each ticket sold statewide until someone wins. The progressive jackpot then resets to the minimum value and grows again. The ticket price (wager) you play determines the percentage of the progressive jackpot you could win

Other recent CT Lottery winners of five-figure prizes include:

  • On Monday, April 4, Middletown resident Michael Burnell won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Scooter's Deli Mart in Shelton;
  • On April 4, New Haven resident Annette Galloway won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Payrite Food Store in New Haven;
  • On April 4, Ashford resident Crystal Lawton won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Hizma LLC in Bolton;
  • On April 4, Stratford resident Jacques Denis won $15,208 playing "Play4 Day" on a ticket sold at the Corner Variety Store in Bridgeport;
  • On April 4, East Hartford resident Yasmin Lopez won $25,000 playing "Play4 Day" on a ticket sold at Kamakhya in East Hartford;
  • On April 4, Bloomfield resident Sylvia Jenkins won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at S.A. Cigar Junction in Stratford;
  • On April 4, Fairfield resident Domingo Gonzalez won $30,000 playing "Super Double Win" on a ticket sold at Krauszers in Bridgeport;
  • On April 4, New Haven resident George Fraiser won $25,000 playing "CASHWORD 29" on a ticket sold at the George Street Deli in New Haven.
  • On April 5, Stamford resident Paul Fanciulli IV won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Capitol Exxon in Bridgeport;
  • On Wednesday, April 6, New Haven resident Calva Perez Javier won $22,708 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Best Gas in New Haven;
  • On April 6, Windsor resident Patricia Chambers Treadwell won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Windsor Avenue Citgo;
  • On Thursday, April 7, Meriden resident Theodore Maldonado won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Big M Liquors in Meriden.

A complete list of CT Lottery winners can be found here.

