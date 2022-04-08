Girls lacrosse: Results and links for Friday, April 8

Saying that the Deptford girls’ track and field program had fallen on hard times over the past few seasons would be putting it kindly. Kiara Lester was the apple of the program’s eye back in 2016 when she was a two-time South Jersey Times Athlete of the Year for indoor track and field before going on to run at Penn State. Jasmin Jones was a spark that kept the program on the front burner for two more seasons after she transferred in from Kingsway. However, after 2018, the boys’ program dominated the track news at the school.

WEST DEPTFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO