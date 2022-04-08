ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Girls lacrosse: Results and links for Friday, April 8

By Andrew Koob
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No. 16 Immaculate Heart at No. 17 West Essex, 4:30. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: Featured coverage, results, and links for April 9-10

Teams to watch: Group 4, Group 3, Group 2, Group 1, Non-Public A/B. No. 12 Cherry Hill East 5, No. 13 West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0. No. 14 West Windsor-Plainsboro North vs. Hopewell Valley, 9. SATURDAY. FEATURED COVERAGE. Bryan Bennett Tournament | BRACKET. Moorestown Classic | BRACKET. TOP 20 SCOREBOARD. The...
TENNIS
NJ.com

Haddonfield over West Deptford - Baseball recap

Nick Figlioli went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a stolen base as Haddonfield edged West Deptford, 3-2, in West Deptford. Bruce Parker doubled and singled and Brett Agnew, Joe Nasuti, and Scott Cowan all scored for the Bulldawgs, which scored twice in the fourth inning and once more in the sixth. Dane Samartino earned the win on the mound pitching five innings and yielding two runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 16 Chatham over No. 19 Montclair - Boys lacrosse recap

JP Lagunowich scored two goals, the second coming with 16 seconds remaining to lift Chatham, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-6 victory over No. 19 Montclair in Montclair. Timothy Platek had three goals and an assist. while Cullen Decker added a goal and four assists for Chatham (1-2). Ted Manitta had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Boyd made 13 saves.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Mount Olive over Princeton - Boys lacrosse recap

Kyle Schiller led with six goals while Adam DeCristofaro added four goals and three assists as Mount Olive won at home, 13-9, over Princeton. Chris Walsh scored twice while Sean Carroll tallied a goal and two assists for Mount Olive (3-1), which led 8-5 at the game’s midpoint and delivered another four goals in the third period for a 12-7 advantage.
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Trentonian

HS Softball Wrap: Notre Dame gets revenge against St. Thomas Aquinas

TOMS RIVER — Playing for just the second time this year, the Notre Dame High School softball team picked up a big victory on Saturday when it topped state power St. Thomas Aquinas, 1-0. The game was played at Donovan Catholic and was a rematch of last year’s South Jersey Parochial A semifinal that Notre Dame lost.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East over Timber Creek in OT - Girls lacrosse recap

Sami Bloom led with three goals and two assists while Riley Morris added a hat trick as Cherry Hill East rallied to win in overtime, 10-9, over Timber Creek in Erial. Delanie Morris contributed two goals and an assist while Paige Watson struck twice for Cherry Hill East (1-4), which trailed 5-4 at halftime.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Township#Red Bank Reg#Ridge#Lenape
NJ.com

Girls Deptford Relays: Host team finally gets victory; West Deptford’s Avila wins

Saying that the Deptford girls’ track and field program had fallen on hard times over the past few seasons would be putting it kindly. Kiara Lester was the apple of the program’s eye back in 2016 when she was a two-time South Jersey Times Athlete of the Year for indoor track and field before going on to run at Penn State. Jasmin Jones was a spark that kept the program on the front burner for two more seasons after she transferred in from Kingsway. However, after 2018, the boys’ program dominated the track news at the school.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Northern Burlington - Girls lacrosse recap

Veronica Campbell scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Cinnaminson to a victory on the road over Northern Burlington, 9-4. Jenna Averill finished with three goals and one assist while Megan Nelson scored twice and assisted once for Cinnaminson (2-0), which held a 5-2 lead at halftime. Isabella...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge defeats Iselin Kennedy - Softball recap

Samirrah Ortiz hit a home run as Woodbridge defeated Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (4-0) scored three runs in the second inning with Iselin Kennedy scoring two runs in the third. Woodbridge would go on to score two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and outhit Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in the game.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Sparta tops Morristown - Boys lacrosse recap

Ryan Rossi led the way with four goals and an assist as Sparta defeated Morristown 14-3 in Sparta. Mason Lindsay also had four goals with Sean Duthaler adding two goals and two assists. Chase Geer had two goals and an assist with Jeremy Schon scoring a goal to go along with an assist. Adam Wood tallied a goal and a game-high six assists.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Soughan lifts Millburn to eight-inning win over Chatham - Softball recap

Katherine Soughan’s walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Daniella Jacobs and gave Millburn a 3-2 victory over Chatham in Millburn. Soughan, a junior, hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and finished 3-for-4 on the day for Millburn (3-3). Brielle Angelson was 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Winning pitcher Brooke Snider struck out six, allowing two runs, four hits and three walks with a hit by pitch.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 19 Delran over Rancocas Valley - Baseball recap

Nick Merunka went 4-for-4 and Colgan Taffler collected two hits as Delran, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, beat Rancocas Valley, 5-1, in Mt. Holly. Merunka hit two doubles and two singles, drove in a pair of runs, and scored once himself. Taffler singled twice and had two runs scored and an RBI. Andrew Madison also doubled and scored for Delran (2-1), which tallied 10 hits on the day.
DELRAN, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Spirit defeats Delsea - Baseball recap

Ryan Spina led Holy Spirit to a 3-2 victory over Delsea in Absecon as he finished 3-3 with two RBI and one run. Delsea (2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Ryan Harrison. However, Holy Spirit (4-2) scratched across three runs in the bottom of the third to come away with the victory.
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
192K+
Followers
102K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy