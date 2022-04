Ages: 4-14 Dates: Daily from May 31-Aug. 17. BPSC is a 4-day shooting intense basketball camp mirrored after all the camps Brandy Perryman attended and enjoyed the most as a kid. He has taken those camps with his combined playing experience at UT and created an upbeat, positive experience for Austin area youth. All camps include 32 hours of instruction, which is approximately the same amount of time as a month of practice in Middle School or a full season of a youth league.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO