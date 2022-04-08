DSW Parent Designer Brands Wants to Double Sales by 2026

Click here to read the full article. Ted Baker officially put itself up for sale after at least two bidders expressed interest in the British high street fashion retailer. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLanvin Is Going Public in Luxury Market Approaching $430 Billion'Multiple' Kohl's Contenders Could Sweeten the PotSpec Talk: Saks/Kohl's,Ted Baker/Sycamore, Burberry/Future?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO