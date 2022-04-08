ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gaslight Anthem reunion tour 2022: How to buy tickets, schedule, new album

By Matt Levy
 2 days ago
After a seven-year self-imposed hiatus, The Gaslight Anthem is returning in a big way this year. The New Brunswick natives recently announced they’re officially back, a new album and a sprawling international tour that includes support acts Tigers Jaw and Jeff Rosenstock. The tour stops at Philadelphia’s The...

