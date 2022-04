(ABC 6 News) - A group of John Marshall seniors came together to leave a lasting impression on their school by painting a mural on the lockers. The students have been working on this in their free time after school since December and finished the project a few weeks ago. They say they wanted to strike a balance between the books students will read in the curriculum and books they can read on their own. Books on the mural range from "To Kill a Mockingbird" to "The Great Gatsby."

