Mass. man pleads guilty to using stolen identities to buy sports car

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – A man from Worcester pleaded guilty to using stolen identities to open bank accounts and attempting to buy a sports car.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 28-year-old Brandon Brouillard pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft to the following information:

“In February 2021, Brouillard used the identity of a New Hampshire resident to open a bank account at Avidia Bank. Brouillard wired $108,000 to the Avidia Bank account from another individual’s Bank of America account. Brouillard also fraudulently obtained a New Hampshire driver’s license in the name of a New Hampshire resident, which he used to attempt to obtain a car loan from Capital One. On April 17, 2021, Brouillard test drove a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro at a dealership in Norwood. After test-driving the Camaro, Brouillard agreed to purchase the sports car for $83,000 and paid for the vehicle with a cashier’s check made out to the dealership. Brouillard provided his Massachusetts driver’s license, proof of insurance, signed sales contract, Massachusetts application for registration and car title in connection with the purchase. On April 19, 2021, Brouillard picked up the Camaro from the dealership. A few days later, the dealership learned that the account listed on the bank check provided by Brouillard was frozen. The dealership contacted Brouillard, who promised that he would wire $83,000 to pay for the car. On April 26, 2021, an Arizona resident contacted local police and reported an attempted fraudulent wire transfer of $83,000 from the victim’s bank account. The victim reported that a fraudulent email purportedly from the victim was sent to the bank, requesting a wire transfer of $83,000 to pay for the victim’s “brother-in-law’s car.” The bank contacted the victim for verification, and the victim did not approve the transfer. Starting in or about September 2020, the victim’s accounts were compromised, and large fraudulent purchases were made and shipped to Brouillard’s address. It is estimated that approximately $500,000 of the victim’s funds were stolen.” United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins , District of Massachusetts

Brouillard faces up to 30 years in prison for bank fraud, he is scheduled to be sentenced on September 13, 2022.

