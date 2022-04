Wherever there's a successful musician, you can bet an autograph hound is close behind looking to snag signatures to sell on eBay. Dave Grohl doesn’t sign for autograph hounds anymore. If you search YouTube, you can find these signature-seeking pests swarming Grohl at an airport, eventually getting the Foo Fighters frontman to sign damn near 100 autographs. However, Grohl recently gave a group of autograph hounds a talking to before hilariously running away without signing anything.

MUSIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO