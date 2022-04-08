ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

DNR wants more time for public, tribal input in geographical name changes

By asmith
KGMI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. – Eighteen geographical features in Washington state will get new names under a directive from U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Haaland ordered the...

kgmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Duluth News Tribune

Wisconsin DNR wants public comments on new walleye plan

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants anglers to comment now on a new, statewide walleye management plan. The DNR is accepting comments on the draft plan through May 31. The plan will guide all walleye management activities in Wisconsin and outlines present-day goals and management strategies for walleye in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Newest Bald Eagle Makes Live Debut

The DNR Friday reported the second egg in the nest had been cracked open and the two eaglets are now being fed by their parents. The eggs were laid last month (Feb 12 and 16) and thousands of Minnesotans have been checking out the nest and its occupants through the DNR’s live EagleCam.
MINNESOTA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Is Home To One Of The Least Visited National Parks

Spring is here and it’s time to get outside, but apparently for those in South Carolina, visiting ones of the Palmetto state’s National Parks isn’t in the cards. Congaree National Park in South Carolina comes in as one of the least visited National Parks in the country in 2021, according to data released by the National Park Service.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Geographical
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Daily Inter Lake

Gianforte says Montana not interested in Biden's conservation plan

Gov. Greg Gianforte registered his opposition to President Joe Biden’s plan to conserve 30% of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030 in a March 7 letter to the Interior Department that questioned the level of detail available in the plan and asserted that the federal government lacks jurisdiction and funding to execute the proposal. At issue is an initiative that was outlined in a Jan. 27, 2021, executive order directing the Interior Department and other federal agencies to recommend a path to “conserve, connect and restore” 30% of America’s lands and waters and establish mechanisms to monitor the government’s progress....
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Mpls. City Council Set To Vote On Police Contract, But Some Members Want Delay For Public Input

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on a new contract for city police officers, but it’s possible the vote could be postponed despite a warning that any delay could hurt the city’s ability to recruit new officers. Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department haven’t had a new contract since 2019. The proposal for the 2020-2022 contract would offer up to $7,000 bonuses for veteran officers and recruits, as well as retroactive yearly pay raises of 1%, 1.5% and 2.5%. Additionally increases of 2.5% and 1% are proposed to bring the city in line...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Federal decision to pull mining permits sets dangerous precedent for all Minnesota businesses

Should permitting (an ostensibly objective process) change based on the person currently occupying the Oval Office or Governor’s Residence?. As presidents of our local Chambers of Commerce, our job is to help the businesses in our communities thrive and succeed. Sometimes that service means standing watch against actions that could do them harm. When we heard about the federal government unfairly canceling mining permits in Northeastern Minnesota, we recognized these actions as a dangerous precedent for business anywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNET

FCC Asks for Public Input on Eliminating Digital Redlining

The Federal Communications Commission opened a proceeding Wednesday to ask for public comment on how to tackle the issue of digital redlining and to create policies that combat digital discrimination and promote equal access to broadband throughout the US. Broadband access has become a must-have service in American society. The...
INTERNET
SFGate

Widllife officials remove cougars that killed bighorn sheep

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Three now-dead cougars that found their way onto Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island handily hunted down its bighorn sheep herd to as few as 35 of the prized Rocky Mountain ungulates. Although an initial sum, it’s the lowest sheep count on the isle in...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy