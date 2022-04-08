Royal Oaks artists show talents in Sun City

A collection of multi-media artwork, including watercolors, is on display at the Royal Oaks Art Gallery, 10015 W. Royal Oak Road.

The gallery represents an eclectic display of colorful, vibrant and inspired artwork from nature to natural human form and represents the talents of the many men and women artists who live in the senior community.

Watercolor has a rich history beginning in the Paleolithic era to the Renaissance and was very popular in Europe where it was a part of everything from a student’s education to documenting travel and surroundings. Ancient Egyptians used watercolors to paint the walls of temples and tombs. Japanese and Chinese watercolorists painted on silks and handmade paper. The medium has evolved through the centuries.

There are numerous famous modern watercolorists, including John James Audubon, a self-trained artist, naturalist and ornithologist and his in-depth, all-embracing and powerful bird paintings; John Singer Sargent, with his more than 2000 watercolors, who used watercolors to document his travels from Venice to the Middle East to Florida; Georgia O’Keefe, whose watercolors are a testament to the wonderful, magnificent and glorious beauty of the Southwest; and Andrew Wyeth, who summered in Maine and who said his art represented his life, gave the nation his famous Christina’s World.

The Royal Oaks artists also bring with them their own rich history to the genre.

Artist Fran Burnsides’ interest in the art began in the first grade when her teacher placed Fran’s self-portrait, on the school wall. She later would earn two degrees in interior design. She taught architectural rendering at the Fashion and Design Institute in San Diego using markers and colored pencils. She fell in love with watercolors and took classes with Pat Schwalbe at Ventana Lakes and watercolor is now her preferred medium. Her artwork embraces the rich forms and textures of what surrounds her.

Artist Karen Bell learned watercolor painting on the high seas. She and her husband were on an Asian-Pacific cruise and during the long days at sea watercolor classes were offered and she was hooked. Bell is affiliated with several art clubs in the Phoenix area and has taken classes from numerous professional art coaches. She won several awards at local art shows. Her preference is faces, catching the many moods and expressions of her subjects. She often begins with watercolor, but often her pieces end up as mixed-media, including the use of collage, acrylic or pastels that she integrates into her paintings.

“I love the intensity, strength and mystery of a face that conveys imagery; the face is a metaphor for life,” she said.

A third artist at Royal Oaks is Lori McClain. It was her sister who, in 1998, recognized McClain’s talents and encouraged her to pursue art. A former antique dealer, McClain started her painting career with acrylics, but eventually found her way to watercolors. Her favorite subjects are flowers and landscapes. The flowers she creates in her watercolors are as intense as the flowers that surround everyone; she sees a flower’s inner strength and beauty and captures that in her works.

The final artist to have her works on display at the Royal Oaks Art Gallery is Nancy Akamine. She began her art career in 2002, when she took classes from Amanda Loo-Marroquin, a professional portrait and landscape artist who lived in New Orleans. Loo-Marroquin eventually moved to Gilbert and the two retained their friendship until she later died. Akamine’s love of watercolor painting was sparked by the Royal Oaks Art Gallery group who introduced her to the medium. Her favorite painting mediums besides watercolor are acrylic and black ink. She is inspired by nature and how other watercolor painters combine color to create mood or an idea.