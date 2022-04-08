Traffic stopped on I-10 East in Baldwin County due to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead and eight more were transported to the hospital after a crash on I-10 eastbound in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. EMS arrived on scene near mile marker 4 around 12:45 p.m. The fatal accident caused a roadblock in the area, shutting down portions...
UPDATED: (April 04, 2022, 6:10 a.m.) – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 Sunday night. Troopers said Jose Carcamo Elvir, 42, of Alabama was traveling south in the inside lane of Highway 331. Troopers said he rear-ended two different cars, which caused a chain reaction, and several cars to collide […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting on Brill Road in Mobile Friday morning resulted in the injury of a male victim, according to Mobile police. Police said that at about 8:38 a.m. officers responded to Sunset on the Bayou Apartments at 2001 Brill Road in reference to someone having been shot. The male victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
Dollar General operates about 17,000 stores around the country, that employs more than 150,000 workers. Since 2016 DG has been fined $3.3 million nationwide. Dollar General has 15 business days to respond to the OSHA citations at the Mobile Alabama store. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been...
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man after he was found with over eight pounds of fentanyl and about 50 pounds of marijuana. Howard Grant, 52, was arrested Thursday, March 30 after deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation at I-65 northbound. Grant was driving a […]
Two teens were killed and a third injured in crash in south Alabama on Thursday. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson identified the two as Ashutosh Tamhane, 19, and Madhav Praveen, 18. Both were from Hoover. The identity of the surviving male teen has not been released. Authorities said the teens...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who was hit over the head with a shovel has died and the man who hit him is now charged with murder, according to the Mobile Police Department. Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 27, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Saturday morning accused of killing 25-year-old Etienne Murray.
Meghan Sealy put her young son Jack in the car for a routine trip to Taco Casa and Target. The drive quickly turned from routine to terrifying. Meghan agreed to allow us to share her story hoping that it would serve as a warning for others. Meaghan said "I am...
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama. The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham. An autopsy will...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bond hearing Monday for Morgan Barnhill, the man suspected of hitting a Mobile man in the head with a shovel and killing him, had his bond set at a hefty amount. “I feel like a piece of my soul is gone, and I don’t know...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office identified the body found in water near Naval Air Station Pensacola. John Hayden was identified as the person found in the water March 22. The body was found south of the base. Hayden left Orange Beach, Ala. Sunday, Feb. 27 at about 5 p.m. Hayden was […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several businesses closed their doors early Saturday night after a heavy police presence was called to the area for traffic and crowd control. News 13 spoke to Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talamantez. As of 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Beach police confirmed they had shut down Front Beach […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police Department has confirmed no one has been injured after a shooting Monday afternoon. FWBPD says around 3:27 p.m. on Monday they responded to a shooting on Hollywood Boulevard west of the intersection of Memorial Parkway. No one was injured in the shooting and no suspects […]
HOUSTON – More than 200 pounds of meth, with a street value of more than $3.8 million, was seized during a traffic stop on I-10 in Fayette County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made on March 11 at 9:30 a.m. when a sergeant with the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found about 20 pounds of meth, worth $500,000, at an Escambia County home in early March. Investigators said the drugs were found March 4 at a home at the 7700 block of Deborah Court. Jaquan Charmaine Xavier Smith, 26, was arrested and charged […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
Comments / 0