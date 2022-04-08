Traffic stopped on I-10 East in Baldwin County due to crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting on Brill Road in Mobile Friday morning resulted in the injury of a male victim, according to Mobile police. Police said that at about 8:38 a.m. officers responded to Sunset on the Bayou Apartments at 2001 Brill Road in reference to someone having been shot. The male victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

