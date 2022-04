Grand Theft Auto fans -- or some Grand Theft Auto fans, rather -- think GTA 6 is set in 1978 and may be revealed or teased today. Don't believe this? Don't worry, you're not alone, but today we are diving into the latest speculation making the rounds within parts of the Grand Theft Auto community. The speculation comes the way of the GTA Forums and Reddit, where most GTA 6 speculation is born, and it involves some dubious and cryptic teases from a user of the former with a few different aliases but known on Twitter as The Last Fish Supper.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 DAYS AGO