City launching Food Truck Fundays Monday

By Carol Johnson, The Times-Mail
 2 days ago
BEDFORD — The city of Bedford is launching Food Truck Fundays Monday on J Street in front of the Downtown Depot.

The Mix will serve breakfast items from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and Holt's Cafe will serve lunch items from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ashlynne Bender, director of business and community development for the city of Bedford, said the goal is to bring food trucks downtown at least once a month if not more often depending on community response.

"We have been wanting to get more activities going around town to boost community engagement and Food Truck Fundays felt like the perfect way to begin," she said. "We have also really wanted to bring attention and appreciation to the historic Milwaukee Depot, which we will open around the lunch hours for people to eat inside and check out the beautiful space and historic photographs."

She said different vendors will be rotated throughout the Food Truck Fundays to promote more local businesses.

"This is such a great way to bring attention to local vendors that might not have the traditional store front, but still have a lot to offer," Bender said. "We hope to see a lot of people enjoying this event and encourage feedback directed to me either through Facebook or email."

Holt's Cafe is known for its homestyle cooking and breaded tenderloins. The Mix is a made-from-scratch bakery in Mitchell offering a variety of sweets, treats and drinks.

Contact Times-Mail Staff Writer Carol Johnson at cjohnson@tmnews.com or 812-277-7252.

