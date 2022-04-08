ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In this Redding classroom, this is how students get a head start on engineering

By Nada Atieh, Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago
In a Boulder Creek Elementary classroom filled with middle-school students, Liam Bourget sat alone and tinkered with gray, Lego-shaped blocks.

A four-wheeled robot rested in front of him. Bourget said he likes the thrill he feels when he builds something that wouldn’t be there without him. The robot he’s building will be remote-controlled and mobile.

Bourget is a third-grader and the son of an eighth-grade teacher at Boulder Creek Elementary. While he waits for his mom to finish grading papers after school, he joins the STEM/Engineering club on Wednesdays, the only elementary student in a sea of middle schoolers.

The eighth-grade math teacher and adviser of the club, Wayne Randolph, said although the club is for middle school students, he doesn’t turn students away who are interested in STEM projects.

Randolph started the club nine years ago and teaches it as an elective as well. He gives students a space to experiment with building projects — things like bottle rockets, catapults, robots — hands-on, creative activities to allow students to explore their abilities, he said.

Students take pride in their inventions

Randolph said he creates an open, flexible environment where students can push themselves but feel comfortable to laugh with friends, partner with classmates, or work alone. Some of his students, like eighth-grader Makena Pohrman, are involved in other extracurriculars.

Pohrman has been in the club since the sixth grade. She’s a tennis player and student leadership member, but after school on Wednesdays, she’s an eighth-grade engineer who hates math, she said.

Despite her aversion to math, Pohrman said she loves working with her hands. Her favorite invention was building a bottle rocket, and to continue investigating her interest, she’s taking engineering in Foothill High School next year, she said.

Taking part of such projects in school is an important way to prepare students for expanding career fields, said Margaret Choi, a former teacher and marketing manager of CodeWizardsHQ, an online coding school for kids and teens.

STEM projects and coding helps students “develop things like problem solving, analytical skills, computational thinking, where they can take into any career and college,” Choi said.

There will be a projected 3.5 million STEM jobs in the U.S. by 2025, and 2 million of those jobs will go unfilled. Students can learn foundational coding and building skills through a number of avenues, she said.

For instance, like the STEM/engineering club, where students build special projects like Lego robots, and simple, yet innovative objects, like water rockets, the coding classes use every day video games like Roblox and Minecraft to teach coding.

Once kids know the language, they can create virtual worlds online, just like they create objects in class.

Students like Bourget, whose father builds robots that have functions like watering plants, may receive inspiration from home. But other kids who don’t have that exposure can only discover the spark if they are exposed to projects and given an opportunity to try it out, Randolph said.

Lily Myller, an eighth-grader who is a part of the club, said she has a lot of fun building projects. She won’t be taking engineering in high school because she's more interested in learning a new language, Spanish.

However, being in STEM helped her develop soft skills she didn’t anticipate. She’s had to be a better leader and better organizer as a result of the projects, she said.

Nada Atieh is a Report For America corps member and education reporter focusing on childhood trauma and the achievement gap for the Redding Record Searchlight. Follow her on Twitter at @nadatieh_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today! And if you are able, please consider a tax-deductible gift toward her work.

