ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

What to do when aphids attack vegetable plants

By Leimone Waite
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfZVx_0f3O7d3x00

Q. Help! I have aphids covering my newly planted vegetable plants. What can I do to rid my plants of this aphid hoard? I would like to use something organic.

A. Aphids are a sucking insect that have soft pear-shaped bodies with long legs and antennae. They may be green, yellow, brown, red or black depending on the species and the plants they feed on. Some species appear waxy or woolly due to the secretion of a waxy white or gray substance over their body surface, and they all secrete a sticky substance called honeydew. Most species have a pair of tube-like structures called cornicles projecting backward out of the hind end of their body. The presence of these cornicles distinguish aphids from all other insects.

Because aphids are soft-bodied insects and easily dislodged, first try a strong blast of water from the hose. This will knock the aphids off the plants and most will be unable to make their way back onto the plant. A few may, so you may have to repeat this process a couple of times. Be sure to direct the spray of water to the tips of the stems and the underside of the leaf as this is where aphids usually hide. As long as you reduce the numbers of aphids on each plant and you keep plants from becoming water or nutrient stressed they should be fine even if there are a few lingering aphids.

The University of California’s Integrated Pest Management website states “almost every plant has one or more aphid species that occasionally feed on it, but low to moderate numbers of aphids usually aren’t damaging to gardens or landscape trees. Although aphids can curl leaves and produce sticky honeydew, they rarely kill plants, and can usually be washed off with water. When aphid numbers are high, natural enemies often feed on them, eliminating the need for pesticides.”

However, large populations of aphid can turn leaves yellow and stunt growing plants. They can also produce large quantities of honeydew, which often turns black with the growth of a sooty mold fungus. This mold can block plants from photosynthesizing well, causing further stunting. Additionally there are some species of aphid that inject a toxin into plants, which causes leaves to curl and further distorts growth. A few species can also cause leaf gall formations.

So if hosing them off doesn’t work to control the “hoard” try spraying with an insecticidal soap or Neem oil. This will provide temporary control if you spray all leaf surfaces. Be sure to spray under the leaves as well as the upper leaf surfaces. You may need to reapply a couple of times to get good control as eggs may hatch after you sprayed.

It’s best to spray at night so you have less chance of harming bees and other beneficial insects. If the temperature is over 90 degrees, wait until it drops below 80 degrees before spraying. Using these sprays when temperatures are hot may cause the leaves of the plants to phytoburn, causing damage to the leaves.

To learn more about aphids check out the U.C. Pest Note website at bit.ly/3x2u2Ky.

The Shasta Master Gardeners Program can be reached by phone at 530-242-2219 or email mastergardener@shastacollege.edu. The gardener office is staffed by volunteers trained by the University of California to answer gardeners' questions using information based on scientific research.

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aphids#Pesticides#Insect#Plant
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
yourerie

Best fertilizer for tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re planning to grow tomatoes, you need to choose the right fertilizer for your soil or growing medium. You also need to consider the pH level and nutrient balance in the soil, as well as the formula used in the fertilizer. Once you’ve done this, you can help ensure your plants grow quickly and produce the best harvest possible. A top choice is Jobe’s Organic Heirloom Tomato and Vegetable Plant Food Fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
Family Handyman

Hydrangea Not Blooming? Here’s What to Do

Reader William Stovall asks: “I have a seven-year-old oakleaf hydrangea in a shaded location. It grows a lot of healthy foliage that I have to prune regularly, but my hydrangea is not blooming. It bloomed only once or twice. Why do you think that is?”. It’s all about the...
GARDENING
The Guardian

Time the planting right and you’ll have blooming gladioli all summer long

Glads like the good life, so plant in a sunny spot, top-dress, stake the flower spikes, then enjoy their velvety hues. Last year, I went a little mad for gladioli and filled my allotment with them. I would wander back through the park from a day’s digging with armloads of the blooms to take home. It felt so decadent to have such huge flowers to fill the house with.
GARDENING
Phys.org

Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
Telegraph

How to get rid of garden pests and treat plant diseases in the UK

Pests and diseases can plague gardens relentlessly by causing damage all year round - affecting seedlings, spoiling ornamental plants and rotting vegetables. The Royal Horticultural Society are often asked for advice from gardeners who continue to battle familiar foes. Among the most frequent concerns are worries about the impact of disease on a plant’s appearance including mildew on flowering cherry, rust on pear, blackspot on roses and glasshouse red spider mite.
ANIMALS
Gin Lee

Eggshell fertilizer for gardening

Hang onto those eggshells! If you use eggs for breakfast and baking, save the shells because eggshells make the perfect fertilizer for plants. Eggshells are high in calcium, which is great for all plants' growth. Eggshells are also a natural deterrent to ants. So, let's get started on cracking a few eggs!
Gin Lee

Seeding potatoes to plant

Seeding potatoes to plant /Gin Lee / Photo Collage Maker. Potatoes are a staple food in my home. Every year I plant a few potato seeds, but this year I have seeded and planted potatoes differently. I used my refrigerator for seeding and it worked out well.
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

1K+
Followers
402
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy