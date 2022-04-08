Easter Bunny to show at Kewanee Park District egg hunt Saturday

The Easter Bunny is back and will make an appearance at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Kewanee Park District's annual Easter egg hunt at Windmont Park.

He will be available for photos. The egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. and is open to kids from ages 0 to 10. The age groups will be 0-2; 3-4; 5-6; 7-8; and 9-10.

The KPD asks that participants bring their own Easter Baskets or bag to hold their treats.

In the event of rain, the egg hunt will be postponed until April 16. More information can be found by visiting the Kewanee Park District Facebook page.

The pandemic has complicated the event for the last several years, requiring a social distancing approach and the absence of the Easter Bunny.

The loss of Family Video as a sponsor for the event has required staff, board members and volunteers to step up, and their generosity and commitment has been appreciated, said Parks Director Andrew Dwyer.

