ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Easter Bunny to show at Kewanee Park District egg hunt Saturday

By Staff report
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SFZW_0f3O7U4I00

The Easter Bunny is back and will make an appearance at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Kewanee Park District's annual Easter egg hunt at Windmont Park.

He will be available for photos. The egg  hunt will begin at 10 a.m. and is open to kids from ages 0 to 10. The age groups will be  0-2; 3-4; 5-6; 7-8; and 9-10.

The KPD asks that participants bring their own Easter Baskets or bag to hold their treats.

In the event of rain, the egg hunt will be postponed until April 16. More information can be found by visiting the Kewanee Park District Facebook page.

The pandemic has complicated the event for the last several years, requiring a  social distancing approach and the absence of the Easter Bunny.

The loss of Family Video as a sponsor for the event has required staff, board members and volunteers to step up,  and their generosity and commitment has been appreciated, said Parks Director Andrew Dwyer.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Easter Bunny to show at Kewanee Park District egg hunt Saturday

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

Community Easter Egg Hunt In Sulphur Next Month

The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
SULPHUR, LA
WEHT/WTVW

Easter Bunny has hidden eggs around Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Easter Bunny has organized his own egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will bring back the in-person Easter Egg Hunt at Community Park this spring but he has also organized the Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt that he invented during the pandemic. Twenty-eight rather large pictures of Easter eggs have been placed […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Kewanee, IL
WVNS

A local church has big plans ahead of Easter

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Family Worship Center is planning to go bing this year with an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center playground. Co-pastor Jaimee Hodges said they’ll have a food truck giving out free food, bounce houses, and carnival games. She also said they […]
RELIGION
DFW Community News

In-Sync Exotics to host Easter Egg Hunt

ROCKWALL, TX (March 15, 2022) In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue & Education Center, 3430 Skyview Drive in Wylie, will host is annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16. Guests will enjoy face painting, bounce house, and games – and of course a chance to see the big cats enjoy Easter treats.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
94.3 Lite FM

The Easter Bunny is Back for 2022 First of Many Egg Hunts

One of the things 2022 has promised is the hope that we will start to be able to get back to all those great events that the COVID pandemic denied us for almost two years. So many annual events for young and old were put on hold. Now is time to seek out all the fun 2022 will have in store and plot our calendar.
PORT EWEN, NY
lootpress.com

Summersville plans Easter Egg Hunt for community youth

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Summersville is inviting community youth to participate in this year’s Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center. According to event organizers, children up to the age of 12 are invited to participate.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Egg Hunt#The Egg#Festival#Kpd
KMZU

Wallace State Park hosting Easter egg hunt in April

CAMERON – Wallace State Park is inviting the public to enjoy an Easter egg hunt and an afternoon of fun in the park. Starting at 1 p.m. on April 9, visitors of all ages can participate in an egg-hunting adventure to win special prizes by finding hidden golden eggs on the park’s hiking trails. At 2 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to bring their baskets and search for more than 2,000 hidden eggs. The enclosed shelter house will have nature displays and drawings for prizes from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and open to the public.
CAMERON, MO
Norwalk Reflector

Easter egg hunt April 16 in Norwalk

SANDUSKY — Several signs, like daylight saving time and March Madness college basketball games, signal the arrival of spring. Another good indicator to welcome in the season: upcoming Easter egg hunts. Several local organizations and entities have recently announced when they’ll host the family-friendly events. Norwalk's Easter Egg...
NORWALK, OH
The Albany Herald

Great Wolf Lodge offering Spring Break escape

Spring break is quickly approaching, and for those wanting a sure thing weather-wise Great Wolf Lodge has the celebration for you. Guaranteeing 84-degree temperatures in its indoor water park, Great Wolf Lodge LaGrange is holding a Spring Breakout celebration running now through May 1. During that time, Great Wolf Lodge...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Family Video
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County Parks & Recreation offers Easter egg hunts

Five Lee County Parks & Recreation sites will offer opportunities for children to put their egg-hunting skills to the test in advance of Easter, which is April 17. All information is available at www.leeparks.org. The days and locations for upcoming events are:. The annual Easter Egg Hunt will begin at...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WMDT.com

Georgetown Chamber of Commerce hosting Easter Egg Hunt

47ABC – In just a few weeks, on April 9th, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt. Linda Price, Georgetown Chamber of Commerce President, joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us all about the different kinds of fun and activities you can expect.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Mesabi Tribune

A new beginning for Virginia area figure skaters

VIRGINIA — While last year’s Virginia Figure Skating recital at the old Miners Memorial Building was about nostalgia as skaters performed numbers from past shows dating back to the program’s inception in 1975, this year’s show is all about “New Beginnings.” And it’s fitting, really, say the program directors. After all, this is the first recital at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The two-night event will begin with...
VIRGINIA, MN
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

335
Followers
375
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy