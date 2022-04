SIOUX CITY -- With a pair of adjoining clinics, UnityPoint Health - Sioux City will soon become the newest tenant in the former Shopko building along Hamilton Boulevard. The 7,742-square foot space, which will house a family medicine clinic on one side and an urgent care clinic on the other, is slated to open in May. UnityPoint announced its plans for the clinics -- the healthcare provider's seventh facility in Sioux City -- in November.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 27 DAYS AGO