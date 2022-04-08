ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay weekend: Sand sculptures, rodeos & more

By Daisy Ruth
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Festivals and spring events are abound this weekend in the Tampa Bay area, and there’s something for anyone or any family to experience.

Meet News Channel 8 talent during our Outdoors Expo and Boat Show at Armature Works, indulge in beer and burgers in Pasco County, see amazing sand sculptures during the return of the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival and much more!

Tampa Bay TikTok star finds fame through beach cleanups

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com .

1. News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show

Location: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

The 31st annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show has a new location at Armature Works this year. The Expo is free and open to the public and runs from Friday through Sunday.

News Channel 8 has teamed up with Armature Works and Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful to bring this family-friendly event to the beautiful downtown Tampa skyline. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their Kid’s Zone on site Friday and Sunday, along with the Cheerleaders and Captain Fear. News Channel 8’s team will also be onsite to greet Expo attendees.

With nearly 100,000 square feet of exhibits and activity space at Armature Works, the Expo is the perfect place to explore boats of all shapes and sizes, boating accessories, fishing gear, apparel, outdoor supplies, and much more. On site will be high end luxury vessels, pontoon, center consoles, lake, and speed boats showcased by multiple manufacturers and dealers. A list of seminars and vendors can be found here .

2. Pasco County Beer & Burger Festival

Location: 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd, Land O’ Lakes

The second annual Pasco County Beer & Burger Festival will take place at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for the craft beer and artisan burger competition. The event features 14 craft brewers, local burger chefs and food trucks, over 30 vendors and live music all day. A full list of craft brewers and burger competitors can be found on the event’s Facebook page .

3. TAST E at the Straz

Location: 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

After a two-year hiatus, TASTE at the Straz returns for its annual food and drink celebration. The event is put on along the Riverwalk with access to the Tampa Bay area’s best food, craft beer, cocktails and more, with stages of live music.

Tickets for the event start at $90. VIP tickets are available for $165.

4. Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival

Location: 1 Causeway Blvd, Clearwater

The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is also back after a two-year hiatus with the theme “SANDimals, An Animal Adventure.”

Fourteen artists from around the world are bringing animals to life using just sand and water.

Tickets are $12 to enter the exhibit and there are plenty of activities outside , including free sand sculpting classes every day at 2 p.m., free concerts, fireworks and more.

5. USF Spring Game

Location: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

The University of South Florida will play its spring football game at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday with kickoff at 6 p.m. Parking and attendance are free, but fans should register in advance to receive a free mobile ticket.

Parking lots will open two hours prior to kickoff. The alumni flag football game will return at halftime and fans can enjoy fireworks and a light show after the game. Fan Fest will return inside the stadium and will be located near the south end zone on the field level with the USF Sun Dolls, cheerleaders and Rocky, photo opportunities, food and beverage stations, a kids zone, alumni player photos and autographs and cornhole.

6. Largest Toy Show in the South

Location: 4800 US-301, Tampa

The Largest Toy Show in the South is back in Tampa on Saturday and Sunday at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Tickets are $8 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free and will receive a free Hot Wheels car.

The event will showcase 150 tables of toys, comics, diecasts, slow carts, retro gaming and more. Toys include Hot Wheels, GI-Joe, Godzilla, Star Wars, Transformers, wrestling action figures, Funko Pop! figures and more.

7. Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival

Location: 215 Sydney Washer Rd, Dover

The first ever Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival will take place at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. each day. Rodeo competitions begin daily at 7 p.m.

The festival features bronco busting, barrel racing, food and games for the whole family. Guests can try axe throwing, take a ride on a mechanical bull, get close to farm animals in an interactive barnyard and more.

Tickets are $20 and children 5 and under are free.

8. Tampa Bay Rays Home Opener & First Home Stand

Location: 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

The Tampa Bay Rays will open the season against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday and continue the series throughout the weekend. First pitch on Friday is 3:10 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Rays announced improvements to the fan experience at Tropicana Field , including a new Rays Museum, new food and beverage options and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

