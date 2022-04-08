ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

PUBLIC HEARING: Resolution Authorizing Cable Franchise Agreement With Comcast

By St. Mary's County Government
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEONARDTOWN, Md. – NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a Public Hearing Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Meeting Room, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown to consider the adoption of the Resolution...

