Dodgers: Nike Announces Shoe Release to Commemorate Jackie Robinson

Nike drops a 75th Anniversary shoe to honor Jackie Robinson.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Each and every Jackie Robinson day is meaningful for Dodgers fans and baseball fans alike. This year however marks the 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking MLB's color barrier. Major League Baseball has a full schedule of events to celebrate the anniversary, including the annual tradition of all players wearing number 42.

Nike is also commemorating Robinson's historic moment. The sports apparel giants announced that they will be releasing Jackie Robinson Dunk Lows to help celebrate the special occasion. They will be released on April 15th - Jackie Robinson Day.

The shoes look to be a fitting homage to Robinson. From the Dodgers-esque blue to the tongue emblazoned with "75", Nike did a fine job. Kicksonfire.com provided fans with a look at the new sneakers.

Of course they're so much more than that. The shoe's also display one of Robinson's more powerful messages: "I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me. All I ask is that you respect me as a human being”.

Fans should be able to order a pair on Nike.com, but the much anticipated release will likely sellout fast.