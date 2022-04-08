City of Providence and Laborers’ Local 1033 Reach Tentative Agreement for New Three-Year Contract

PROVIDENCE, RI – The City of Providence and its Laborers’ Union, Local 1033, have reached a tentative three-year agreement to begin July 1, 2022. Laborers’ Local 1033 represents public employees in city departments including City Hall, the Department of Public Works and the Parks Department, among others.

“I thank the leaders of Laborers’ Local 1033 for their commitment and partnership throughout this process,” said Mayor Elorza. “By working together, we found important ways to better reflect our values and serve our city workforce while identifying savings and efficiencies that taxpayers deserve. I thank our negotiation teams for their hard work in coming to this agreement.”

The agreement provides over $2 million dollars in savings in healthcare costs, expanding the City’s workplace wellness program and maintaining provisions from the City’s previous contract with 1033 to reduce the cost of new employees. Financial terms in the agreement include a 2.5% raise in year one; a 2.75% raise in year two; and a 3% raise in year three. Other provisions include recognizing Juneteenth as a City holiday and expanded language to reflect the prohibition of discrimination in two new areas: gender identity and expression as well as genetic information.

“I’m pleased to have presented this tentative agreement to our membership for consideration and appreciate the administration’s acknowledgement of the contributions that members of Local 1033 provide to Providence residents,” said Ron Coia, Business Manager of Local 1033. “This agreement meets the needs of our members while simultaneously is fair to the taxpaying residents we serve.”

The agreement was ratified by the general membership of Local 1033 on March 24, 2022. It will now be sent to the Providence City Council for vetting and ratification. If approved, the new contract will take effect on July 1, 2022 and expire on June 30, 2025.

