MLB

Fantasy Baseball: Ten things that matter from Opening Day, from new saves sources to Shane Bieber's velocity

By Scott White
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening Day is ripe for overreactions. In the context of a 162-game schedule, most every stat line from that one day is meaningless, and yet never is a slate of games more scrutinized. But looking beyond the box scores, some things that happened Thursday actually do matter for Fantasy...

ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Chris Paddack trade from Padres to Twins will revive career

The San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins each made last-minute tweaks to their respective rosters with a trade on Opening Day, as San Diego agreed to send starting pitcher Chris Paddack and relief pitcher Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. Paddack, who burst onto the scene as a rookie but has struggled in each of the last two seasons, seemed to be a problem that the Padres couldn’t fix. However, the Twins, who currently have pitching guru Wes Johnson on their staff, have gotten ace-level production out of multiple starters in the last few years. Pitching in a potentially weaker division with a secret weapon he discovered last season, why couldn’t Paddack revive his career under the tutelage of Johnson? The Twins are certainly banking on it, which is why they were so willing to deal their only proven bullpen option in Rogers. However, it’s ultimately up to Paddack to put the work in and rediscover his strong form from 2019. That said, here are three reasons why he will do just that after his trade from the Padres to the Twins.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Cishek ejected for starting Mets-Nationals bench-clearing incident

The Washington Nationals and New York Mets gave us our first bench-clearing incident of the 2022 MLB season. Things got heated between the teams during the top of the fifth inning on Friday night when reliever Steve Cishek threw up and in on Francisco Lindor, who was attempting to bunt. Cishek’s pitch hit Lindor in the helmet, and the Mets shortstop went to the ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Bats Come Alive in Opening Day Win

The Dodgers knew that they had a really good lineup. Everyone in baseball knew that they had a good lineup. But as good as they are on paper, they also understood that the games still needed to be played. Every player in the locker room reiterated that following the news that they had signed Freddie Freeman to a free-agent deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Takes loss in relief

Treinen (0-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Saturday against the Rockies after allowing one run on one hit while fanning three across one inning. Treinen entered the game in the eighth inning looking to keep the Dodgers in the game, but he gave up the game-winning run on a solo home run from Connor Joe. Treinen is not expected to have lots of save situations as long as Craig Kimbrel is healthy, but he should work as one of the Dodgers' main late-inning arms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hitting seventh in MLB debut Friday

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is starting in center field and hitting seventh on Friday versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Rodriguez earned a spot in the season-opening lineup after he slashed .419/.471/.839 across 12 Spring Training games. The 21-year-old top prospect should see plenty of opportunities to start the year. The Mariners' full season-opening lineup: Adam Frazier 2B, Ty France 1B, Jesse Winker LF, Mitch Haniger RF, Eugenio Suarez 3B, Jarred Kelenic DH, Rodriguez CF, J.P. Crawford SS, Cal Raleigh C. Robbie Ray is toeing the rubber for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Brewers#Braves#Royals
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ty Blach: Earns four-inning save

Blach allowed a hit and a walk while striking out four in four perfect innings to earn the save in Sunday's win over the Dodgers. The southpaw made his 2022 debut Sunday and helped to keep the rest of the bullpen fresh after starter Antonio Senzatela lasted just 3.1 innings. Blah became the seventh Rockies pitcher to record a save of at least three innings and the first to do so since Chris Rusin accomplished the feat in May of 2017. Although Sunday's performance was encouraging after Blach missed most of the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery, Daniel Bard, Alex Colome and Carlos Estevez are the favorites for save chances early in the season.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Sam Hilliard in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will take a seat Sunday while Yonathan Daza covers centerfield and bats eighth. Hilliard is projected to make 407 more plate appearances this season, with 20 home runs, 51...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Three more hits

Pena went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in a 4-1 win against the Angels on Sunday. That's now three hits on two occasions for the young shortstop, who doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and singled and scored in the eighth. Though the move was most likely due to veterans Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley receiving a rest day, manager Dusty Baker expressed confidence in Pena by moving him up to the No. 2 spot in the order for Sunday's game.
HOUSTON, TX
