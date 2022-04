IOS 15.4, the latest update to Apple's iPhone software, is here and one of the biggest new features is the ability to use Face ID with a mask on. If you've ever tried to unlock your iPhone or use Apple Pay with a mask on, you know that it's pretty much impossible. Usually, you have to either manually type in your passcode or pull your mask down under your chin -- but those days are over.

CELL PHONES ・ 27 DAYS AGO