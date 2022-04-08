ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Apple Lets You Watch MLB Games for Free Now So It Can Sell You Another iPhone Later

By Steve Kovach, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple will offer free broadcasts of two exclusive MLB games on Apple TV+ starting Friday. The move is another example of how Apple sets its streaming TV offering apart from established players like Netflix. It'd also sweeten the deal when the company releases its iPhone hardware subscription plans, which...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

