Los Angeles, CA

Trading card shop in Encino burglarized, rare cards worth 'thousands' stolen

By Jake Flanagin
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — An Encino trading card shop was burglarized Tuesday night, with owners now saying thieves made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cards.

The suspects were captured on surveillance camera breaking into Mamba Cards through the front door while a third accomplice waited in a white pickup truck in the driveway — a white Honda Ridgeline.

Because the thieves targeted particularly rare and expensive cards, Mamba’s owners have theorized the burglars were familiar with the business already.

Los Angeles- area collectors have been asked to look out for the rare cards, should the thieves try to sell them. A list of the stolen cards was published to the shop’s Instagram page on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the burglary has been asked to contact the L.A. Police Department’s West Valley Station at (818) 374-7611. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Los Angeles, CA
