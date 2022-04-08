ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, WI

DIY Hero finalist from Seymour hopes to cash in on her crocheting side gig

By Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2gDQ_0f3O55P200

Amanda Van Den Elzen of Seymour hopes to be the DIY Hero. The self-described hippie is accomplished at the art of crocheting and is known around the area for her crocheted tops featured at festivals.

The top prize in the contest, sponsored by Barnwood Living, is $25,000 and a two-page feature in Make: magazine.

“I founded Almightyemu Crafts in 2016 when I started selling crocheted hats and scarves via word of mouth and Facebook,” she said. “I expanded into local craft sales in the following years, hosting booths at places like the Greenville Lioness Craft Show and Rock the Dock Green Bay.”

At those sales, Van Den Elzen found that the most popular item she produced was a crocheted crop top. The top, featuring an open midriff, has what she calls a “Bohemian vibe,” and it is a style that "Good Morning America" reported is making a comeback. At her booth, she models the top and generates a great deal of interest.

“I’ve had more than a few women say they wish they could wear a top like this and I say, ‘Why can’t you?’" Van Den Elzen said. "In talking to them and telling them they would look beautiful in one, they light up; they find out they don’t have to be skinny in order to show their midriff.”

Van Den Elzen makes the tops, and her other items, so that every one is different. She works during any spare moments and usually has a bag of yarn and crochet hooks with her.

It’s all part of her frenzied life that includes a full-time job as a finance learning specialist at U.S. Venture in Appleton. She forages for edible plants and mushrooms, raises chickens and supports her husband’s professional off-road racing career by acting as his spotter and radio communication during races.

Still, with her craft bag at hand, she makes crocheting a priority. Having been at it for 27 years, it is a craft she learned from her mom when she was only 5 years old. In her late teens, she says, she taught herself more intricate stitches and patterns.

“I’ve always loved to experiment with crocheting techniques, and that gave me the foundation to create interesting shapes and textures in my freehand work,” she said.

As her skill level advanced, Van Den Elzen began creating patterns that are sold online. She has a strong online presence, and when an item she makes has people asking how she made it, she responds by making a PDF of the pattern and selling it as a download.

A recent pattern, featuring a modified granny spike stitch, had more than 4,000 downloads. Although she doesn’t have a written business plan, she does credit her job as giving her insight into return on investment and how to price products.

“The return on investment is often more about time than money," she said. "Instead of reacting and making a pattern to sell, I consider the time aspect and if it would be more profitable to make a few tops. Even though the business is small, I have a business mindset.”

That mindset also applies to her husband’s racing business, VDF Racing, a business that she says is difficult to monetize with expenses that are over $100,000 a year. It makes her challenges seem small in comparison. Yet, she is serious about making Almightyemu a success.

“It is kind of a dying art,” she said. “People need to recognize the value of making something with their hands; being able to take yarn and a hook and make something. It’s amazing to say, ‘Thanks, I made that.’ I am so thankful that my mother passed this along to me.”

Whether or not she is named the DIY Hero, she is excited to be a finalist. From the earliest days of her career, she believes that each experience has bred another more challenging one. After high school, she began by selling pizza. She met someone there who told her about a job at an automotive service center. That piqued an interest in cars and racing, and she met her husband at a race track.

That led to a move from Illinois to Seymour and a job at U.S. Venture where her career has steadily advanced. At the same time, she has embraced entrepreneurship.

She is currently working on completing a bachelor’s degree in human resources while helping her husband and running her business; a business that is named after her high school nickname, Almighty Emu. When she says that time management is her biggest challenge, that sounds like an understatement.

“It’s about setting strict boundaries with my time," she said. "I set boundaries at work and when I’m at home, and have goals and priorities for myself. I am an antsy person, and it helps that I can’t sit still and need to constantly think and constantly make.”

That need for constant movement has her planning to grow her business by offering in-person and online classes in crocheting. Organization is a priority and she keeps a huge whiteboard in her craft room to track dates, sales, inventory and expenses.

“One of the biggest takeaways from this is to be careful not to spread my focus too thin,” Van Den Elzen said. “I keep things on a smaller scale because I recognize I couldn’t keep this up as a primary business on top of everything else I do. I set goals that are realistic and know how to make a profit. I see people who are new to crafting and they undersell themselves, and it hurts the whole community. When you make something, it has value.”

Tina Dettman-Bielefeldt is co-owner of DB Commercial Real Estate in Green Bay and past district director for SCORE, Wisconsin.

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

Control Summer Wasps by Eliminating the Queen in the Spring

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Nobody likes being stung by a wasp. Their presence during the summer...
ANIMALS
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Seymour, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Illinois State
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
Seymour, WI
Lifestyle
NBC4 Columbus

Best raised garden bed with cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Raised garden beds with covers are an excellent way to make gardening more comfortable and decrease the likelihood of your plants dying. These covered beds come in all shapes and sizes to fit whatever plants you plan on growing. Purchasing a raised garden bed and cover together saves money and saves you the hassle of trying to find a matching cover for a separate bed.
GARDENING
99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocheting#Diy#Diy Hero#Barnwood Living#Almightyemu Crafts#Bohemian
Field & Stream

How to Find Morel Mushrooms This Turkey Season

The morel mushroom America’s mushroom, more so than any other. It may be because morel mushrooms are widespread, they’re easy to identify, and they come up in the spring, giving people a reason to get out and enjoy warm weather after a long winter. Or, it could be they’re popular simply because they taste so good. Morel mushrooms are so prized they sell for upwards of $20 a pound in grocery stores where I live.
FOOD & DRINKS
Family Handyman

10 Plant Stands You and Your Indoor Plants Will Love

Houseplants are having a moment in a big way, and this collection of must-have indoor plant stands celebrates the best ways to show off your greenery. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Popular Mechanics

7 Best Expanding Foams for Insulating Your Home and Keeping Pests Out

Simple to use and extremely effective, expanding foam is essential if you want to ensure that cracks, gaps, and holes in your home are shored up and sealed. Once it’s applied—whether that’s on wood, plastic, metal, or masonry—it expands to fill the space, creating an often airtight and watertight seal. This unique construction makes expanding foam useful for a wide range of task; apart from typical residential insulation jobs, it's also well-suited for soundproofing, preventing plumbing pipes from rattling around, and even keeping rodents or other pests from sneaking into your home.
HOME & GARDEN
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
LivingCheap

How to get salon results from your DIY pedicure

I love the look of a pedicure. Be it a shiny color or a beautiful design, a pedicure makes me think of carefree, barefoot summer days. You may not be able to get out to the salon for a pedicure, but that’s no reason to neglect your feet. They’re still dealing with all the walking, running and pounding you subject them to daily. I say they need some TLC.
SKIN CARE
The Monroe News

Author talks about dark side of Michigan heroes

Pirates once sailed the Great Lakes. Henry Ford printed anti-Semitic literature. And the namesake of Michigan's largest health care system learned everything he knew about the human digestive system by conducting painful experiments on a man with a hole in his chest. These are just some of the gruesome, unpleasant, and/or captivating stories included in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

1K+
Followers
870
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy