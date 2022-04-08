ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia says coal earmarked for Europe can be redirected to other markets

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIcvN_0f3O4wcj00

April 8 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that coal was in high demand, and that Russian coal earmarked for Europe would be redirected to other markets if the EU refused it.

The European Union on Friday formally adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products.

"Coal is still a highly sought-after commodity. As consumption in Europe is abandoned, here there is a certain grace period, coal flows will be redirected to alternative markets," Peskov said.

The ban on coal imports will be fully effective from the second week of August, and no new contracts can be signed from Friday. read more

Russia exported a total of 223 million tonnes of coal last year, of which 48.7 million, or 22%, went to Europe, according to the Russian energy ministry.

The decision by European countries to abandon Russian coal would backfire, Russian energy minister Nikolai Shulginov said on social media on Friday, as he expects a process to replace coal shipments from Moscow to take time and drive costs.

He repeated that Russian coal companies would redirect supplies but did not specify to which markets. Japan, which joined earlier sanctions on Moscow imposed by the United States and the European Union, said on Friday it would also ban coal imports from Russia. read more

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
CBS News

China says Russia can't be blamed for "disturbing" civilian deaths in Ukraine until "full picture is clear"

Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
CHINA
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Redirect#Kremlin#Russian#The European Union#European
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
NBC News

U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it?

HONG KONG — At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met for seven hours with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, “raised directly and very clearly our concerns” about China’s support for Russia since the invasion and the implications it could have for Beijing’s relationships around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy