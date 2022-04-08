Another COVID death here

The third Crawford County resident has died of COVID-19 in as many weeks.

The Crawford County Health Department the death Thursday, the 73rd such fatality here since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.

CCHD also reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus. The latest cases include two young boys, three young girls, one teenage girl, a man and woman in their 30s, a man in his 40s and another in his 60s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with close contacts.

A total of 5,881 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide, almost 3.1 million cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, with almost 38,000 deaths.