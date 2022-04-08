Divas raise thousands for Boys & Girls Club

VENICE — Divas of North Port recently held its 10th annual masquerade ball at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice to benefit the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls club.

The cosmic, out-of-this-world-themed evening included dancing, a sit-down dinner, silent auction, diamond necklace raffle and photo booth.

Thousands were raised for the local club which has an after-school, summer and leadership program.

It is the home of the youth of the year Francisco Hernandez, 19, a North Port High School senior who addressed the crowd. He said he loves the Boys & Girls Club in North Port, along with the community, and it “will always” be his home.

Divas of North Port’s mission is to raise money for the families and children of North Port and the surrounding areas.

For more information, visit northportdivas.com/shop/ or call 941-445-2010.