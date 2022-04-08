ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Brian Sorensen named new Everton manager ahead of 2022/23 WSL season

By Ali Rampling
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everton have named Fortuna Hjorring boss Brian Sorensen as their new manager, with the Dane signing a two-year deal with the...

ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

